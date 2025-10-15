Batchoutput For Microsoft Excel PDF Workflows Now Supports Macos Tahoe

MENAFN - GetNews) Zevrix Solutions announces BatchOutput XLS 2.5.21, a compatibility update to company's output automation solution for Microsoft Excel. The only tool of its kind for Excel users on the Mac market, BatchOutput automates printing and PDF exporting of multiple spreadsheets. The app helps users carry out professional PDF operations directly from Excel while offering variable PDF names, PDF security, color conversion, and more. The new version adds support for the recently released macOS 26 Tahoe.

Toronto, ON, Canada - October 15, 2025 - Zevrix Solutions announces BatchOutput XLS 2.5.21, a compatibility update to its output automation solution for Microsoft Excel on macOS . As the sole batch processing tool for Excel on Mac, BatchOutput empowers users to eliminate time-consuming repetitive tasks via automated professional PDF production and printing.







The latest version introduces support for the recently released macOS 26 Tahoe and is available as a free update for licensed BatchOutput XLS users. It supports all current Microsoft Excel versions on the market.

"I've relied on BatchOutput XLS for years," shares Steve Nelson Martin of New Hope Foundation in Beijing, China. "It's been invaluable for processing hundreds of Excel files into diverse PDF reports. I estimate it has enabled me to create over 200,000 PDFs."

Beyond batch printing, BatchOutput XLS facilitates expert PDF output straight from Excel, eliminating time-consuming post-processing and streamlining conversions. It's the only tool offering Excel users sophisticated PDF creation features:

-Print and export multiple Excel files to PDF in one click.

-Split Excel workbooks into individual PDF files .

-Dynamic PDF file names using date, user name, batch number, and more.

-Compress PDF size and optimize for web, print, and mobile devices.

-Encrypt and password-protect PDFs against unauthorized access, copying, viewing, and printing.

-Adjust PDF brightness and color tones.

BatchOutput XLS belongs to the Zevrix BatchOutput family, which includes automation tools for Adobe InDesign, PDF workflows, and Microsoft Word and PowerPoint.

Pricing and Availability:

BatchOutput XLS can be purchased for US$19.95 from Zevrix website, as well as from authorized resellers and Mac App Store. Trial is also available for download. BatchOutput XLS requires macOS 10.9-26.x and Microsoft Excel 2011 and later.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics, digital delivery and Microsoft Office on macOS. Zevrix Solutions makes it easier for professionals to achieve more while doing less by automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting down on production costs.