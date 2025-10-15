Gen Z Is Reading More Than Ever, Says Book Publicist Scott Lorenz

MENAFN - GetNews)In a world dominated by screens, short-form videos, and constant stimulation, it may come as a surprise that Gen Z is reading more than ever. Born between 1997 and 2012, this generation is reshaping the future of book marketing and publishing.







According to the American Library Association, "Gen Z is using libraries at higher rates compared to older generations." So, what does this mean for authors? "You have to meet Gen Z where they are visually, digitally, and authentically," says Scott Lorenz, book publicist and President of Westwind Book Marketing .







Glamorizing Reading

Reading has become not just a hobby, but an aesthetic. Movies have long glamorized the "quiet girl with a book," and now social media has amplified that image. "Being a reader is an endearing trait. On social media, we see popular figures like Emma Chamberlain, or even models like Kaia Gerber, who have publicly embraced reading. For Gen Z, intellect and emotion are part of personal style. Reading is attractive, and being a "book person" is something to show off, not hide," says Lorenz.

BookTok

"#BookTok has become a huge force in the world of publishing," states Lorenz. "BookTok is a trend that arose on the popular social media app TikTok, where authors, readers, and publishers give input and promote books. It's become a huge community that people turn to for recommendations and opinions." According to WordsRated, books that go viral on BookTok see an average sales increase of 113%. Authors like Colleen Hoover rose to fame from BookTok. Her best-selling novel, It Ends With Us, gained traction through TikTok in 2020 and was later adapted into a movie. For Gen Z, BookTok is more than entertainment. It's a trusted source for discovering their next read.

Formats and Accessibility

Gen Z's reading habits extend far beyond traditional paperbacks. They consume stories in all kinds of formats, making reading more accessible and convenient than ever. Some of these formats include:

1. Wattpad: A free platform for reading and writing stories, where authors can interact. Popular works like Anna Todd's After began here before being adapted into movies.

2. Ebooks: A convenient way to access books at any time, anywhere, often at a lower price.

3. Audiobooks: Perfect for multitasking, Gen Z "reads" on commutes, walks, or while relaxing with headphones.

Lorenz believes, "these flexible formats break down barriers, ensuring that stories fit seamlessly into busy, tech-centered lifestyles."

Sense of Community

Unlike the stereotype of solitary reading, Gen Z often reads together. Thousands of reading communities, both online and offline, are thriving! Some platforms like Goodreads or Fable allow users to review, recommend, and discuss books, creating social and even parasocial connections. According to the Edinburgh Press, "These online reviewing communities and social lists are social and parasocial spaces where fans can communicate with each other and also with authors or other creators of storyworlds." The pandemic also fueled the growth of virtual book clubs on Zoom, Discord, Reddit, and Instagram. Meanwhile, authors engage readers directly through platforms like Patreon or Substack, Q&As, bonus content, and sneak peeks into upcoming chapters.

How Authors Can Reach Gen Z

Lorenz says that if authors want their books to resonate with this generation to consider these strategies:

1. Establish a presence on all platforms, such as TikTok , Instagram, and Goodreads.

2. Experiment with hybrid formats, such as creating book trailers and interactive websites.

3. Explore cross-genre storytelling (think thrillers with romance twists, such as E. Lockhart's We Were Liars).

The bottom line says Lorenz, "to captivate Gen Z, authors must embrace the evolving landscape of publishing. The future of reading isn't just digital. It's interactive, inclusive, and community-driven."

About Book Publicist Scott Lorenz

Book publicist Scott Lorenz is President of Westwind Communications, a public relations and marketing firm that has a special knack for working with authors to help them get all the publicity they deserve and more. Lorenz works with bestselling authors and self-published authors promoting all types of books, whether it's their first book or their 15th book. He's handled publicity for books by CEOs, CIA Officers, Navy SEALS, Homemakers, Fitness Gurus, Doctors, Lawyers and Adventurers. His clients have been featured by Good Morning America, FOX & Friends, CNN, ABC News, New York Times, Nightline, TIME, PBS, LA Times, USA Today, Washington Post, Woman's World, & Howard Stern to name a few.

Learn more about Westwind Book Marketing at or contact Lorenz at ... or 734-667-2090. Follow Lorenz on Twitter @aBookPublicist. Want help titling a book? Check out Scott Lorenz's new award-winning, bestselling book: Book Title Generator - A Proven System in Naming Your Book ( ).