Everlasting Smiles: William Ma DMD Restores Receding Gums With Advanced Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation
At Everlasting Smiles: William Ma DMD, patients can now experience the benefits of Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation®, a breakthrough alternative to traditional gum grafting. This advanced, minimally invasive procedure-developed and patented by Dr. John Chao-restores receding gums comfortably and efficiently, with no scalpels, no sutures, and minimal downtime.
As one of the few Pinhole-certified practices in Palm Beach Gardens, Dr. Ma and his skilled team trained directly with Dr. Chao in Pasadena, California. This certification enables them to perform a modern gum restoration procedure that instantly repositions the patient's natural gum tissue for healthier, stronger smiles.
“Receding gums can cause sensitivity and affect confidence,” said Dr. William Ma.“With the Pinhole Surgical Technique®, we can restore gum health and appearance in a single visit - it's faster, gentler, and gives beautiful, lasting results.”
A Modern Solution for a Common Problem
Gum recession affects nearly half of adults and can lead to discomfort, tooth damage, or loss if left untreated. Traditional gum grafting often involves cutting tissue from the roof of the mouth, requiring a lengthy healing period.
In contrast, Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation® uses a small pinhole opening to gently reposition gum tissue over exposed roots - delivering immediate, natural-looking results with little to no post-procedure discomfort. Patients often return to normal activities the same day.
