Pharma Now & Pharmig UK Present Pharmig India 2025: Asia's Largest Microbiology Summit Contamination Control Event
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, October 1, 2025: Pharma Now, in collaboration with Pharmig UK, announces Pharmig India 2025: Asia's First & Largest Microbiology Summit - a two-city event uniting global experts and India's leading microbiologists to advance contamination control, Annex 1 execution, and sterility assurance.
The landmark summit will take place in Ahmedabad on December 2, 2025, and Hyderabad on December 4, 2025, marking a first-of-its-kind platform in Asia dedicated exclusively to pharmaceutical microbiology and contamination control.
Designed for decision-makers in sterile manufacturing, Pharmig India 2025 blends keynotes, live activities, and demonstrations - bringing together global regulators, Pharmig experts, and industry veterans for practical, on-the-floor solutions.
Confirmed Speakers
The 2025 line-up features renowned voices in Annex 1, CCS, and quality leadership, including:
Prof. Tim Sandle - Microbiology Expert, Author & Scientist
David Keen - Chair, Pharmig; Cleaning and Disinfection Expert
Manish Bhatkar - Senior Vice President, Technical Operations
Dr. Madhu Saghee - Vice President - Corporate Quality, Lupin
Abhay Kumar Srivastava ï¿1⁄2 Senior President - Operations, Mankind
To view the complete list of speakers, visit the official page of Pharmig India 2025.
Program Focus
Delegates will gain actionable guidance across:
Contamination Control Strategy (CCS) design and implementation
Annex 1 updates and regulatory perspectives
Best practices in Environmental Monitoring (EM)
Root-cause analysis via interactive case studies
Panels on innovation and future trends
Who Should Attend
A focused audience of 300+ paid, invite-only participants is expected, including QA/QC heads, microbiology managers, regulatory affairs leaders, and quality control specialists from India's top pharma and biopharma facilities.
Expert Insight
Maxine Moorey, Director, Pharmig UK, said: "Pharmig has always championed practical microbiology expertise. With Pharmig India 2025, we're bringing global best practices to one of the world's most important pharma markets."
Early Bird Registration Now Open
Delegates can now secure their seats for Ahmedabad or Hyderabad through Pharma Now's official website.
Early bird discounts are available for a limited time.
For more details about Pharmig India 2025, visit the official website.
