Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oyegifts Launches Same-Day Delivery Service For Diwali Gifts Across India


2025-10-15 03:05:55
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) OyeGifts, one of India's leading online gifting portals, proudly announces the launch of its Same-Day Delivery Service for Diwali gifts across India. This initiative aims to make festive gifting more convenient, ensuring that love and happiness reach loved ones on time, even for last-minute shoppers.

With this new service, customers can now send Diwali gifts, sweets, flowers, hampers, and personalized presents to their friends and family across major cities in India within just a few hours. The company's extensive delivery network ensures reliability and freshness, adding an extra sparkle to every festive surprise.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Dhirendra Tiwari, CEO of OyeGifts, said, "Our goal has always been to strengthen emotional connections through thoughtful gifting. With our same-day delivery service, we're making it easier for people to celebrate Diwali with their loved ones, even if they're miles apart. It's our way of bringing smiles to every doorstep this festive season."

OyeGifts continues to expand its product range, offering exclusive Diwali gift hampers, eco-friendly options, personalized gifts, and premium sweets, all curated to spread warmth and joy.

Customers can explore the entire Diwali collection and avail of same-day delivery services by visiting

