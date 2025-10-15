Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Asian Handball Championship Draw Sets Up Key Clashes, Kuwait In Group C


2025-10-15 03:05:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- The official draw for the 22nd Asian Men's Handball Championship was held on Wednesday and set to take place in Kuwait from January 15 to 26, 2026.
The tournament, which serves as a qualifier for the 2027 World Championship in Germany, will feature 15 national teams and be hosted at the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Sports Complex.
As the host nation, Kuwait was placed in Group C alongside the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and India.
Group A features Qatar, South Korea, and Oman. Group B includes Bahrain, Iraq, China, and Jordan.
Group D brings together Japan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Australia. The top four finishers in the tournament will secure direct qualification to the 2027 World Championship in Germany as Asia's representatives.
In preparation for the championship, Kuwait's national team will hold a training camp in Tunisia starting October 20, where they are scheduled to play three friendly matches.
The squad is led by Icelandic head coach Aron Kristjansson and overseen by national teams' director Faisal Siwan. (end)
