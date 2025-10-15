403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Occupation Hands Over 45 Bodies Of Palestinians To ICRC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Gaza health authorities confirmed receiving 45 bodies of Palestinian martyrs on Wednesday, handed over by the Israeli occupation through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
In a press statement, the authorities said that the medical teams are following approved procedures to examine, document, and prepare the bodies for delivery to the families.
This brings the total number of bodies received to 90, amid demands to determine their names and identities. (end)
wab
In a press statement, the authorities said that the medical teams are following approved procedures to examine, document, and prepare the bodies for delivery to the families.
This brings the total number of bodies received to 90, amid demands to determine their names and identities. (end)
wab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment