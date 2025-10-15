Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Hands Over 45 Bodies Of Palestinians To ICRC


2025-10-15 03:05:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Gaza health authorities confirmed receiving 45 bodies of Palestinian martyrs on Wednesday, handed over by the Israeli occupation through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
In a press statement, the authorities said that the medical teams are following approved procedures to examine, document, and prepare the bodies for delivery to the families.
This brings the total number of bodies received to 90, amid demands to determine their names and identities. (end)
