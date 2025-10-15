Dubai Culture Advances Artistic Development Through 'Screenprinting Unlocked' Training Programme

Dubai, UAE, 15 October 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has concluded the 'Screenprinting Unlocked' training programme, organised in collaboration with The Workshop DXB to develop the skills of artists, practitioners, and designers, as well as enabling them to explore screenprinting tools and techniques to enhance their artistic practices. This initiative reflects the Authority's commitment to strengthening Dubai's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The programme trained nine Emirati and UAE-based creatives: Mohamed Mukhber, Reem Abdulla Mohammed Al Kaabi, Fatema Al Kaabi, Tala Mohamad Al Homsi, Perryhan Alashmawi, Maha Zeibak, Anna Tartani, Emily Grace Lerio, and Bhuvaneswari Lakshmi Narayana. They successfully completed the intensive 10-day course held at the Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood and The Workshop DXB studios in Al Quoz, under the supervision of curator Ahmad Makary. The participants gained in-depth experience in screenprinting, learning about image preparation, stencil creation, multi-colour printing, and final editioning techniques.

Supported by the Sikka Platform and under the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy, the programme included a series of interactive workshops and discussion sessions. Participants were provided with opportunities to explore screenprinting as an artistic practice, understand the fundamentals of printmaking, and experiment with image preparation and production. They also applied principles of visual composition and colour layering in their printed works, which helped them develop their visual language and acquire practical skills to integrate screenprinting with other art forms such as painting and photography.

Commenting on the programme, Khulood Khoory, Director of the Projects & Events Department at Dubai Culture, said: 'The Screenprinting Unlocked programme reflects the Authority's commitment to providing an inspiring creative environment that supports and empowers talent. It motivates artists to explore different art forms, express their ideas, and pursue their future aspirations. The programme serves as a dynamic artistic space for experimentation and creativity, allowing participants to discover new techniques, enhance their abilities, and refine their skills in using colours and various materials. This experience helps them develop their artistic practices into successful projects that contribute to strengthening Dubai's cultural and creative industries. We are very proud of the programme and the exceptional works produced by its participants, which highlight their creativity and ability to deliver unique artistic outcomes.'

