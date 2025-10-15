Dubai Customs Unveils Its Radiation Protection And Monitoring System At Gitex Global 2025 To Enhance Border Security And Community Safety

Dubai - 15 October 2025: In a groundbreaking step that reinforces Dubai's position as a global hub for safe trade, Dubai Customs has unveiled its “Radiation Protection and Monitoring System” during its participation in GITEX Global 2025.

The new system is designed to protect the community, environment, and customs personnel from the risks of radioactive and nuclear materials; to ensure that all shipments comply with international regulations; and to combat any illegal activities related to the transport or smuggling of such materials.

This achievement marks another milestone in Dubai Customs' continuous efforts to enhance safety and security, reflecting its commitment to innovation, readiness, and the adoption of cutting-edge solutions that foster a protected and sustainable trade environment aligned with national aspirations.

Dubai Customs affirmed that the initiative comes as part of its commitment to strengthening nuclear oversight and radiation safety, in line with the directives of the UAE government, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) standards.

A comprehensive plan has been developed that includes proactive procedures and precise technical measures to detect and monitor all facilities and shipments, ensuring the safety of workers across all air, land, and sea ports.

“A unique national system for real-time radiation protection and monitoring”

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs , said:

“We take pride today in launching a fully integrated, real-time and early radiation protection and monitoring system - one of our most strategic projects in safeguarding the nation's security and community well-being.

It is the outcome of two years of joint work among our technical teams across various departments and our strategic partners in both the government and private sectors.

This system reflects the wise leadership's vision in advancing nuclear and radiological safety and presents a model of a sophisticated prediction, protection, and monitoring network managed from Dubai Customs' Command and Control Center.

It aligns with local and international regulations and enhances our role as a key partner in the first line of defense against any potential challenges related to radioactive materials and sources.

The maritime monitoring component of the system represents one of its most important outcomes, playing a vital role in strengthening the principle of an integrated and comprehensive framework for managing the safety and security of maritime facilities and operations - the lifeline of trade in Dubai.”

He added:

“We remain committed to continuously developing this system, driven by our firm belief in the importance of protecting national assets and strengthening the overall safety and security framework of the UAE.”

Seamless integration with Dubai's dynamic trade environment

Rashid Al Sharid, Executive Director, Administration and Finance Division at Dubai Customs, explained that the system was developed in response to Dubai's rapid trade growth and the increasing diversity of inbound shipments.

It has been designed to operate efficiently within Dubai's highly active customs environment, governed by advanced technical protocols that allow for precise monitoring of radiation levels across all customs facilities, as well as incoming and transit shipments.

He added:

“Dubai Customs has ensured that its teams receive specialized training based on the highest global standards, in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, to guarantee professional and efficient management of the system in coordination with our strategic partners across all entry points.

We continue to enhance this system out of our deep commitment to safeguarding national capabilities and strengthening the UAE's security and safety ecosystem.”

A four-tier smart system powered by artificial intelligence

Ibrahim Nasser Bu Hamir, Director of the Administration Affairs Department and project lead for developing the system at Dubai Customs , stated that the development began in 2023 under the directives of the senior leadership.

Dubai Customs transitioned from individual protective measures to an advanced AI-powered integrated system managed from the Command and Control Center.

He explained that the system is built on four key levels :

Each of these levels has been equipped with advanced fixed and mobile detection and scanning technologies to ensure the highest standards of nuclear and radiological safety and the secure, sustainable use of radiation monitoring devices across customs sites.

He concluded by noting that Dubai Customs continues to implement a flexible and forward-looking strategic plan that will further strengthen the concept of radiation protection and monitoring at both the local and regional levels in the coming years.

Posted on : Wednesday, October 15, 2025 2:59:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)