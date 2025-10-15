CAI Launches New Handbook To Help Community Managers Lead Thriving Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Resource provides practical guidance for managers overseeing HOAs, condominiums, and housing cooperatives.

Falls Church, Va., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Associations Institute , the leading international authority supporting homeowners associations, condominiums, and housing cooperatives, is releasing the Community Association Manager Handbook: The Essential Guide. The handbook is a practical resource designed to help community managers succeed in a role that combines financial oversight, community development, and volunteer leadership.

Community associations, including HOAs, condominiums, and housing cooperatives, make up more than 30% of U.S. housing. The professionals managing these communities play a vital role in keeping neighborhoods well-maintained, attractive, and vibrant, supporting property values that help Americans build wealth for their families and future generations. They handle everything from budgeting and financial oversight to facilities management, resident support, and partnering with volunteer boards to ensure communities run smoothly.

“A qualified community association manager with the skills, knowledge, and experience outlined in this handbook is essential to the success of associations,” says Dawn M. Bauman, CAE, CAI CEO.“This handbook provides practical guidance to help managers navigate complex responsibilities and foster vibrant, harmonious communities.”

The handbook offers managers a comprehensive snapshot of the essential knowledge needed for a successful career. In addition to this resource, CAI provides managers with education, professional designations, networking, research, advocacy, and more.

Topics covered in the handbook include:



Community Basics: Governance, legal frameworks, operational fundamentals

Volunteer Leadership: Partnering effectively with boards and committees

Financial Management: Budgets, reserves, fiscal accountability

Insurance & Risk Management: Protecting communities and residents

Facilities & Maintenance: Best practices for upkeep and capital planning Communication & Ethics: Engaging residents and promoting transparency

The Community Association Manager Handbook is available in both print and digital formats. To learn more or order your copy, visit CAI Press .

CONTACT: Blaine Tobin Community Associations Institute 703-970-9235 ...