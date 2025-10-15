Green Electricity For German Production Sites: PNE And Infineon Sign Long-Term Supply Contract
Green electricity for German production sites: PNE and Infineon sign long-term supply contract
Cuxhaven, 15 October 2025 – Infineon Technologies AG has arranged a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with PNE AG for the purchase of green electricity. Over the next ten years, the Bavarian semiconductor manufacturer will purchase green electricity from the“Schlenzer” and“Kittlitz III” wind farms in Brandenburg to supply its sites in Dresden, Warstein, Regensburg and Munich/Neubiberg.
The two PNE wind farms have a total capacity of 24 megawatts, thereby potentially providing around 550 GWh of green electricity during their lifetime.
“We're pleased to support industrial companies such as Infineon in achieving their own climate and production decarbonization targets”, comments Roland Stanze, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PNE AG.“This also shows that industry is still interested in long-term PPAs. Agreements like these enable companies to secure clean electricity on a predictable long-term basis in an uncertain market.”
The PPA was arranged in a challenging market environment where both industrial customers and green electricity producers are facing increasing volatility and uncertainty.“This is why a balanced distribution of risk, innovative trading concepts and mutual trust are all the more important in such long-term partnerships,” adds Christoph Reisky, Senior PPA Originator of PNE AG.
About the PNE Group
The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the area of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, approval procedures and financing through to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner for industry when it comes to solutions for refining electricity using Power-to-X technologies.
2213318 15.10.2025 CET/CEST
