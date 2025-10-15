Eleving Group Tightens Coupon Range For Public Offering Of New Senior Secured And Guaranteed EUR 2025/2030 Bonds
Eleving Group S.A.
Following strong interest from institutional investors, the new bonds will be offered for subscription with an annual interest rate ranging from 9.5% to 10.0%, payable semi-annually. Investors may subscribe to the bonds through their custodian banks until 17 October 2025 (subject to earlier close). The final issue price of the new EUR 2025/2030 bonds will be determined and announced no later than 17 October 2025, based on the subscription offers received.
All information related to the issuance and purchase of the new bonds can be found on the Group's investment platform
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 16 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.4 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,200 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
Additional information:
Elīna Dobulāne
Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
+371 25959447
