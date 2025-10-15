Samsung Expands Chip Design Hiring In India To Strengthen AI Semiconductor Capabilities

MENAFN - KNN India)South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics is ramping up efforts to attract semiconductor talent in India, as the country emerges as a major hub for chip design expertise.

On Monday, Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR), the company's R&D arm in Bengaluru, announced multiple job openings across its key semiconductor divisions - System LSI, Memory, and Foundry, according to a report by Pulse, the English edition of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

The hiring drive covers 16 specialized positions, including system-on-chip (SoC) design engineers, memory design engineers, SSD firmware developers, and graphics driver engineers.

These roles focus on next-generation technologies such as AI computation optimization, system semiconductor integration, and advanced memory design.

The move is part of Samsung's global strategy to enhance its semiconductor design and R&D capabilities, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC).

Industry sources cited by the report said Samsung plans to transform SSIR from a support unit into a core global design centre for AI-focused semiconductors.

Samsung recently appointed Rajesh Krishnan, a veteran in the memory sector, as the new head of SSIR - signalling a shift toward a locally driven innovation model.

Located in Bengaluru, SSIR is one of Samsung's largest semiconductor research facilities outside South Korea, covering all three of its Device Solutions (DS) divisions.

The company's expansion aligns with the Indian government's“Semicon India” initiative, which aims to build a robust domestic semiconductor ecosystem. With India's chip market projected to reach USD 100 billion by 2030, Samsung's push underscores its intent to make India a key global hub for AI semiconductor design.

