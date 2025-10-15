Capturepoint's CENLA Hub Project Advances On Louisiana's Short List For Carbon Storage Permitting

ALLEN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapturePoint Solutions LLC (“CapturePoint”) announced today that its Central Louisiana Regional Carbon Storage Hub – known as the CENLA Hub – has been selected for the Louisiana Department of Conservation and Energy (C&E) short list of carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects advancing to final Class VI permit evaluations.

“This is a major step forward for the CENLA Hub and for Louisiana's carbon management future,” said CapturePoint President and CEO Greg Harper.“We're pleased that Louisiana recognizes the CENLA Hub as an industry leader – designed for safety, environmental protection, economic development and genuine community partnership. We'll continue working closely with state regulators to earn final approval and bring this world-class carbon storage site online.”

Located in Vernon Parish, the CENLA Hub encompasses some of the most promising underground geology in North America. Extensive U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) assessments rank the region's deep rock formations among the safest and most capable in the world for long-term carbon dioxide (CO2) storage. This site could ultimately be one of the largest onshore deep underground storage hubs in the United States.

The CENLA Hub project reflects CapturePoint's commitment to responsible carbon management and long-term collaboration with local Louisiana communities. The development represents more than $5 billion in planned investment by CapturePoint, supporting over 55 permanent high-paying jobs and more than 500 construction jobs.



In addition, projects tied to the CENLA Hub could generate up to $17 billion in new industrial facilities and carbon capture equipment, creating more than 800 additional full-time jobs if fully developed. Together, these significant investments will deliver lasting benefits to regional industries – including paper, pulp, and manufacturing – that stand to gain from emerging carbon management markets, strengthening the competitiveness of Louisiana's energy future and contributing to the state's enduring economic vitality and industrial resilience.

CapturePoint also praised Governor Jeff Landry's leadership in setting a clear and transparent path forward for carbon storage across the state. “Governor Landry's executive order puts safety, transparency, economic development, and community engagement front and center – the same priorities that have guided CapturePoint's work from day one,” Harper noted.“We're grateful for his vision, his team's tireless efforts, and for the strong local partnerships we've built in Vernon Parish where our project is already creating opportunities for jobs, investment, and long-term economic growth.”

CapturePoint is one of the leading private carbon management companies in North America, currently injecting over 1 million metric tons of CO2 annually into Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) projects and operating over 230 miles of dedicated CO2 pipelines.



CapturePoint LLC and CapturePoint Solutions LLC , together“CapturePoint,” are privately held companies based in Allen, Texas. They provide a full range of leading-edge carbon management services, including operating Carbon Dioxide Enhanced Oil Recovery (CO2-EOR) production, facilitating advancement of traditional energy resources, supporting pioneering clean energy and manufacturing projects, and developing regional U.S. deep underground carbon storage hubs. CapturePoint funders include an affiliate of Mercuria Energy (Mercuria) as well as other institutional investors. For more information, visit the CapturePoint corporate website at .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. In addition to all risks and uncertainties previously stated, CapturePoint has also been, or may in the future be, impacted by new or heightened risks related to the energy market; federal, state and local regulation; as well as other factors; and we cannot predict the length and ultimate impact of those risks. CapturePoint undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events, nor to update the status of permits, governmental approvals or other external factors that may affect potential future operations.

The information contained in this press release is available on our website at .