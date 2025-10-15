SNAP 5-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Snap Inc. (SNAP) Sued, Lawsuit Alleges Ad Platform 'Execution Error' Concealed From Investors, According To Hagens Berman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNAP Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm Before Oct. 20th Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shares of social network Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) fell 6.6% after investment firm Mizuho reportedly initiated coverage on the company with a Neutral rating and a $9 price target. Mizuho purportedly described the company as a“show-me story” and cited weak feedback from Snap's advertising channels.

This analyst action comes on the heels of a federal securities class action lawsuit filed against Snap and certain senior executives, alleging the company presented a misleading picture of its digital advertising platform's performance and future growth prospects.

Class Period: Apr. 29, 2025 – Aug. 5, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 20, 2025

Core Allegations of Snap Securities Fraud Lawsuit:

The securities class action alleges that the company experienced significant negative consequences from a major“execution error” related to a recent change in its ad platform but failed to disclose this crucial information to investors throughout the Class Period.

The alleged deception came to light on August 5, 2025, when Snap reported its Q2 2025 results. The company admitted it“shipped a change that caused some campaigns to clear the auction at substantially reduced prices”. This admission confirmed a significant slowdown in ad revenue growth, which had decelerated from 9% in Q1 to just 1% in April. News of the failure caused Snap's stock price to tumble by approximately 17% the following day.

The lawsuit covers investors who purchased shares between April 29, 2025, and August 5, 2025 .

Hagens Berman's Investigation on Behalf of Investors

Hagens Berman, a prominent shareholder rights firm, is actively investigating the alleged claims and urges investors who suffered substantial losses to come forward.

“The lawsuit alleges that a major internal failure-the 'execution error'-was concealed from investors. We're focused on determining whether management knew but failed to timely disclose this core operational problem,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

