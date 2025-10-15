Loyola AI Wins 2025 AI Pioneer Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Loyola AI , a mortgage technology firm that provides a no-code platform to create customized AI agents for loan processing, integrated with LOS systems like Encompass for Independent Mortgage Banks (IMBs), has been named a winner of the inaugural 2025 Progress in Lending AI Pioneer Award. The award recognizes companies that are successfully using artificial intelligence to improve the lending business with measurable, real-world results.

“We're honored to receive this recognition from Progress in Lending,” said Kent Wang, co-founder and CEO of Loyola AI.“This award validates our focus on delivering the next-generation no-code AI platform that empowers operations teams to automate repetitive workflows. It enables them to scale automation faster and cover far more processes. Our goal has always been to make every loan processor perform like a superhero, and this recognition shows that the industry values solutions that deliver tangible ROI.”

Progress in Lending launched the first-ever AI Award to recognize companies that are using artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency, automate tasks, and solve complex problems in the mortgage industry. In announcing Loyola AI as the winner, Progress in Lending founder Tony Garritano wrote that the company“turned away from all the shiny object promises and focused on where these tools could make a measurable impact.”

The publication highlighted Loyola AI's workflow-by-workflow approach, which is helping lenders save about an hour on each loan processed and has enabled one Independent Mortgage Bank to double its fulfillment capabilities. Rather than attempting to build a robotic loan processor, Loyola AI empowers human processors to work faster and more accurately through targeted AI automation.

“Many companies are trying to get generative AI to take over entire roles, something research shows will fail 95% of the time,” said Rui Wu, co-founder and CTO of Loyola AI, previously at Google Brain and Glean.“We took a different path. By automating repetitive workflows within the loan manufacturing process, we're delivering measurable time and cost savings while maintaining the human expertise that makes mortgage lending work.”

Loyola AI's platform currently features more than 25 pre-built and tested workflows, with the flexibility that allows lenders to create new custom workflows in a matter of days or even hours. The company's per-workflow pricing model allows lenders to choose exactly where they want to implement AI automation, creating a clear path to return on investment.

To see a demo of the award-winning software or participate in a new low-cost, no-risk pilot program, reach out to the company today.

About Loyola AI

Loyola AI is a no-code technology platform that enables Independent Mortgage Banks (IMBs) to build customized AI agents for mortgage loan processing and pre-underwriting. It integrates with LOS systems such as Encompass and handles data entry, information verification, document ordering, income calculation, and instantly generates underwriting conditions. By automating repetitive tasks through tailored workflows, Loyola's AI platform allows mortgage teams to increase loan production by up to 40% without adding staff, while reducing human errors by up to 70% for improved accuracy and consistency. To learn more, visit .