This 1 Part Of Florida Is Emerging As America's 'Epicenter Of Housing Weakness' - But Will It Spread To The Rest Of The US?

Bubbles don't always burst - sometimes they deflate. But the process can still be painful, as some Florida home sellers are now discovering.

According to a Bloomberg analysis of Redfin data, the number of contracts to buy homes in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach dropped in April compared to a year ago, marking the steepest declines among the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S.



Pending sales in Miami plunged 23%, while transactions in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach declined by 19% and 14%, respectively.

According to Chen Zhao, head of economics research at Redfin, the region is clearly under pressure.

“South Florida is the epicenter of housing market weakness in the United States,” she told Bloomberg.

Homes are also sitting on the market much longer than elsewhere. In April, the median time to sell in Miami and Fort Lauderdale was 101 days, and 91 days in West Palm Beach - more than double the national average of 40 days.

South Florida saw a historic run-up in prices during the pandemic, with homes routinely selling above the asking price. But the tide has turned.

In June, the median home sale price across Florida fell 2.2% year over year. Notably, the number of homes sold across the state fell 2.6%, while the number of homes listed for sale increased by 11.8% last month, according to data from Redfin.

“I think you're seeing a really long, slow deflation of that bubble,” Zhao said in the Bloomberg analysis, reflecting on the shifting market dynamics.

And while Florida may be feeling the pain, Zhao cautions it might not be the only state that ends up struggling:“The question for the rest of the country is, will this spread? Florida is uniquely bad right now.”

'Not enough housing'

Florida's housing market seems to be under pressure, but that doesn't necessarily signal a nationwide collapse. In fact, according to Redfin, the median U.S. home sale price in June was $446,766 - up 1% from a year earlier.

Zoom out further, and the long-term trend remains clear: Redfin data show U.S. home prices have surged roughly 45% over the past five years.

Affordability, however, remains a major challenge due to the imbalance between supply and demand. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged in a press conference last year, the real issue behind America's housing crisis is clear:“We have had, and are on track to continue to have, not enough housing.”

A June 2024 analysis by Zillow estimates the U.S. housing shortage at 4.5 million homes - a gap that continues to support demand and rental prices in many regions.

Meanwhile, many investors view real estate as a time-tested hedge against inflation. As the cost of materials, labor and land rises, property values often follow - and so do rents. This allows landlords to earn income that tends to keep pace with inflation.

Hedge against chaos

If you're uneasy about where the U.S. housing market - or the broader economy - is headed, you're not alone. Warnings from top economists and investors are piling up.

Nobel Prize–winning economist Paul Krugman has cautioned that a recession could hit the U.S. this year. Meanwhile, Ray Dalio - founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates - recently sounded the alarm on“something worse than a recession.”

With soaring national debt, persistent fiscal deficits and rising geopolitical tensions, it's no surprise that markets have been on edge. So where can investors turn for shelter?

Dalio points to a familiar safe haven: gold.

“People don't have, typically, an adequate amount of gold in their portfolio,” he told CNBC in February.“When bad times come, gold is a very effective diversifier.”

Long viewed as the ultimate safe haven, gold isn't tied to any single country, currency or economy. It can't be printed out of thin air like fiat money, and in times of economic turmoil or geopolitical uncertainty, investors tend to pile in - driving up its value.

Hence why, over the past 12 months, gold prices have surged by more than 40%.

