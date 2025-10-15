Biomednewsbreaks - Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) Announces $60 Million Registered Direct Offering Of Common Stock And Warrants

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Humacyte (NASDAQ: HUMA) , a commercial-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable, bioengineered human tissues, announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with fundamental institutional investors for an oversubscribed registered direct offering totaling approximately $60 million. The Company will issue 28,436,018 shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase an equal number of shares at $2.11 per unit. The warrants become exercisable 180 days after issuance, carry an exercise price of $2.11 per share, and expire April 7, 2031. Gross proceeds are expected to total $60 million before fees and expenses, with closing anticipated on or about Oct. 8, 2025. D. Boral Capital LLC is acting as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues, advanced tissue constructs, and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries, and chronic conditions. Humacyte's Biologics License Application for the acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV) in extremity vascular trauma was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2024. ATEVs are also currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting other vascular applications, including arteriovenous (AV) access for hemodialysis and peripheral artery disease (PAD). Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte's 6mm ATEV for AV access in hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA's Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. Humacyte's 6mm ATEV for urgent arterial repair following extremity vascular trauma and for advanced PAD also have received RMAT designations. The ATEV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

