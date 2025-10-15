Investornewsbreaks United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American: UAMY) (NYSE Texas: UAMY) Raises $25 Million Through Securities Purchase Agreement With Leading Mutual Fund

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) US Antimony , a producer and processor of antimony, zeolite, and other critical minerals, announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a leading long-only mutual fund for approximately $25 million in gross proceeds. The funds will support inventory expansion, additional leasehold acquisitions in Alaska and Montana, potential capacity increases at the Madero Smelter, strategic acquisitions, and general working capital. Chairman and CEO Gary C. Evans noted the Company has raised $69.25 million in three tranches over the past 45 days from two major institutions at progressively higher share prices, strengthening its institutional shareholder base. Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, acted as sole placement agent for the offering, expected to close on or about Oct. 14, 2025.

To view the full press release, visit

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada (“USAC,”“U.S. Antimony,” the“Company,”“Our,”“Us,” or“We”) sell antimony, zeolite, and precious metals primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes third party ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, antimony trisulfide, and precious metals at its facilities located in Montana and Mexico. Antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosp horescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. The Company also recovers precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at its Montana facility from third party ore. At its Bear River Zeolite (“BRZ”) facility located in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, soil amendment and fertilizer, and other miscellaneous applications. During 2024 and 2025, the Company began acquiring mining claims and leases located in Montana, Alaska and Ontario, Canada in an effort to expand its operations as well as its product offerings.

For more information about United States Antimony Corporation, please visit

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN