VS-FILM Is Free Space To Discover New Generation Of Creators: Ziad Basemir

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Since its debut, the Very Short Film Festival (VS-FILM) has established itself as one of the most distinctive cinematic events in the Arab world - thanks to its bold vision of embracing the very short film as a platform for experimentation and talent discovery.

Now in its second edition, the festival continues to position itself as a bridge between youthful imagination and professional cinematic production, achieving a rare balance between technical simplicity and creative depth - between the personal dream and the collective ambition.

Amid the noise of big-budget productions and relentless marketing, a quiet festival has emerged with a different identity - one that seeks illumination rather than competition, striving not to be the biggest but the most genuine.

Held from 2 to 6 November in Ain Sokhna under the organisation of the Dawi Foundation for Culture and Media, VS-FILM celebrates creativity, authenticity, and cinematic brevity.

On the festival's vision, evolution, and future aspirations, we spoke with Ziad Basemir, the festival's Executive Director, who shared his insights on its philosophy and cultural significance.

To start with, how would you describe the main concept behind the VS-FILM Festival?

The idea is simple: to redefine the very short film as an independent cinematic form with its own expressive language.

We focus on films that do not exceed two minutes but still convey a complete idea, emotion, and perspective on life.

Our goal is to give this compact form a large platform - open to anyone with a genuine storytelling voice, whether professional or amateur.

What distinguishes this second edition from the first?

This year marks a significant leap in both organisation and content.

We've expanded participation to include a wider range of Arab and international submissions, and we introduced new competition categories such as Environmental Film, Mobile Film, and Very Short Animation Film.

We also enhanced the festival's technical standards in collaboration with Stella Di Mare Hotel, offering high-end screening and sound systems on par with major festivals.

In addition, we developed a comprehensive media and digital strategy to make the festival accessible to audiences across Egypt and the Arab world through online platforms.







What are the main criteria for selecting the participating films?

The selection committee follows clear criteria - focusing on originality, conceptual depth within a limited timeframe, and innovation in visual storytelling.

We are not interested in lavish productions but in authentic voices.

Sometimes a student film made with minimal resources carries more sincerity and creative spirit than a studio production - and that's exactly what we seek.







The festival is held in Ain Sokhna. Why was this location chosen?

Ain Sokhna has a unique spirit - a blend of natural beauty and calm.

We wanted to move away from the bustle of the capital and create an artistic environment that fosters reflection and creativity.

Our partnership with Stella Di Mare Grand Hotel offered the ideal setting - a place that combines comfort, organisation, and an atmosphere conducive to art and collaboration.













What are the key events featured in this year's programme?

The festival offers daily screenings of competing films, in addition to workshops in directing, cinematography, and ultra-short film writing.

We're also hosting a symposium titled“The Art of the Short Film in the Digital Age.”

The opening ceremony will feature a live musical performance and tributes to several cinema figures who have championed young creators.

The closing night will announce the winners in a celebratory atmosphere attended by leading filmmakers, critics, and media personalities.













What were the main challenges in preparing for this edition?

There were many challenges - from funding and scheduling to logistics.

But the biggest was convincing institutions that the very short film deserves attention and recognition.

Fortunately, we received strong backing from cultural and national organisations that believed in our vision, which gave us the momentum to continue.

Creating a festival with such a distinct identity is never easy; it demands balancing artistic integrity with practical realities.

Yet, we've managed to achieve that balance thanks to a young, passionate team that truly believes in the dream.













What types of awards does the festival offer this year?

Awards include Best Very Short Film and The Jury's Special Award, alongside honorary recognitions for filmmakers who have supported youth cinema over the years.

These tributes are deeply meaningful to us - as the festival always remembers those who paved the way for new generations of creators.













What message does the festival aim to convey to the cinematic community?

That cinema belongs to everyone - and that true talent isn't measured by film length, but by depth of vision and authenticity of expression.

VS-FILM is a platform to empower emerging filmmakers who may shoot on a mobile phone or a simple camera but possess genuine artistic passion.

Our message to them is clear:“Your place is here - in the heart of the light.”

This isn't merely a slogan, but a promise we strive to fulfil every day.













Who are the main supporters of this edition?

Our principal supporter is the Dawi Foundation for Culture and Media, which firmly believes that art and culture are pillars of development.

We also work closely with the Egyptian Academy of Arts and the National Cinema Center, alongside several media partners and private sponsors.

We believe genuine progress comes through collaboration between public and private sectors - and this synergy gives the festival its sustainability and institutional strength.







How do you envision the festival's future?

I see it evolving into a year-round cultural project rather than a single annual event.

We are developing a digital platform to stream ultra-short films continuously, featuring an open archive of participating works and a directory of emerging creators.

We also plan to hold travelling editions in universities and schools to inspire students to make their first films.

Our long-term vision is for VS-FILM to become a regional and international platform that unites creativity, education, and innovation - a hub for the cinematic language of tomorrow.

Finally, what message would you like to send to the audience?

I invite everyone to experience the festival - not just as an artistic event, but as a human journey reflecting the pulse and aspirations of youth.

A very short film may last only a minute, but it can leave a lifelong impact.

I hope every viewer finds a piece of themselves in these films, because true cinema does not merely show - it inspires and awakens.