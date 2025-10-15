Fragile Gaza Ceasefire Tested As Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Israeli occupation forces have committed multiple violations of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, resulting in further civilian casualties, as concerns mount over famine risks and the continued closure of the Rafah crossing amid international efforts to preserve the fragile truce, a Palestinian rights group reported on Wednesday.

The Gaza-based Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) said Israeli forces carried out 36 airstrikes, artillery attacks, and shootings since the ceasefire took effect at noon last Friday, killing seven civilians and wounding several others.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 25 Palestinians were killed over the past 24 hours, including 16 whose bodies were recovered from under the rubble, while 35 others were injured and transported to hospitals. The ministry said the total death toll since the start of Israel's assault on October 7, 2023, has reached 67,938, with 170,169 wounded, and confirmed receiving 45 unidentified bodies previously held by Israel.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials said the Rafah border crossing would remain closed on Wednesday, with no clear timeline for reopening. Tel Aviv has linked the crossing's status to the retrieval of Israeli hostages' bodies held in Gaza. The Palestinian Authority reiterated its readiness to manage the crossing in coordination with the European Union Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM), which confirmed it is prepared to resume operations.

On the ground, Gaza municipalities, in cooperation with the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, have begun clearing debris and reopening key roads to facilitate the return of displaced residents following the partial withdrawal of Israeli forces. Gaza City Mayor Yahya Al-Sarraj said the cleanup effort“has gained new momentum with Qatari support,” noting that dozens of bulldozers and trucks have been deployed.

At the same time, a video circulated on social media showing the summary execution of seven Palestinians by Hamas-affiliated security forces in a public square in Gaza City sparked widespread condemnation and debate. Hamas has not officially disclosed the identities of those executed or the charges against them, though unofficial reports alleged they were accused of collaborating with Israel.

Internationally, Jordan's King Abdullah II called for full adherence to the ceasefire and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to all parts of Gaza. During meetings in Rome with Pope Leon XIV and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the King emphasized that“a just and comprehensive peace can only be achieved through a two-state solution.”

The Vatican announced that the Pope has ordered the dispatch of 5,000 doses of antibiotics for Palestinian children in Gaza, as part of an emergency humanitarian initiative coordinated by the Papal Office for Charitable Works.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor warned that the threat of famine in Gaza remains acute, noting that Israel has allowed only 173 aid trucks to enter since the truce began-and none on Monday or Tuesday. The group said Israel's control over aid deliveries and its repeated ceasefire breaches“amount to the continuation of genocide,” and called for the immediate and unconditional lifting of the blockade.

In Washington, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs urged Israel to permit the entry of thousands of aid trucks weekly to address Gaza's urgent needs. CNN, citing a World Food Programme official, reported that fewer than one-third of the agreed aid shipments have been allowed to enter.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hopes for“a peaceful phase ahead” if Hamas complies with the ceasefire's terms, adding that US President Donald Trump's conditions are“very clear”: Hamas must disarm and dismantle its military infrastructure or“face the gates of hell.”

In a separate statement, US Central Command (CENTCOM) urged Hamas to“cease all acts of violence against innocent Palestinian and Israeli civilians alike,” calling the truce“an opportunity for peace that Hamas should seize by withdrawing and surrendering its weapons without delay.”