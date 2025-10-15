Crown Prince, Princess Rajwa Meet Prince And Princess Of Wales

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

London, Oct. 15 (Petra) Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein met with Prince William and Princess Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.Held as part of the Crown Prince's working visit to the United Kingdom, the meeting covered the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and the UK, as well as ways to enhance and increase prospects for cooperation across various fields.