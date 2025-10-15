403
Bein, Rafeeq Join Hands For Enhanced Access To Sports, Entertainment Content
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) beIN Media Group (beIN), one of the leading sports and entertainment media networks in the world, has announced a strategic partnership with Rafeeq, one of Qatar's leading delivery and e-commerce platforms. The collaboration aims to provide customers with a fast, seamless, and convenient way to access beIN's world-class sports and entertainment content.
Through the partnership, Rafeeq users can now purchase beIN receivers directly through the Rafeeq app, with delivery straight to their doorstep. Once received, customers can simply call 133 to activate their preferred beIN package and instantly enjoy a world of premium entertainment, from Hollywood blockbusters to the most anticipated live sports, including top European football leagues, Formula 1, the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, the build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026, as well as major tennis and basketball tournaments and more.
To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony was held at beIN's MENA Headquarters in Doha. The event was attended by Hamad Aljaber, Manager of Consumer Sales at beIN, and Ahmed Abdulla, Media Manager at Rafeeq, who officially signed the agreement, along with senior managers from both organisations.
Commenting on the partnership, Hamad Aljaber, Manager of Consumer Sales at beIN, said:“We are delighted to partner with Rafeeq, a trusted and fast-growing Qatari brand. This collaboration enhances accessibility for our customers, allowing them to experience beIN's premium content more easily than ever through Rafeeq's reliable and innovative delivery ecosystem.”
Ahmed Abdulla, Media Manager at Rafeeq, added: At Rafeeq, we are proud to partner with beIN, one of the most recognised media networks in the world. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding the range of essential and lifestyle services available through the Rafeeq app. By offering beIN receivers directly to our customers, we're making premium sports and entertainment content more accessible than ever to households across Qatar - all through the convenience of Rafeeq's trusted delivery ecosystem.”
As part of the agreement, beIN and Rafeeq will also collaborate on exclusive offers and promotional campaigns designed to reward customers and enhance their viewing experience.
To learn more and purchase the beIN receiver, the Rafeeq app, available on iOS and Android, may be downloaded Media Group Rafeeq
