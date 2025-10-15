403
Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting, held on Wednesday morning at the Amiri Diwan.
Following the meeting, His Excellency Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:
At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet commended the participation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in the Sharm El Sheikh Summit for Peace, which was held on Monday in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. During the summit, His Highness participated in the signing ceremony of the agreement to end the war in Gaza, along with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the President of the Republic of Turkiye, and the President of the United States of America.
The Cabinet emphasized that His Highness's participation in the summit was the culmination of the State of Qatar's efforts, along with its partners, to end the war in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of its residents, and in adherence to its firm stance in support of the rights of the fraternal Palestinian people.
The Cabinet voiced hope that the outcomes of the Sharm El Sheikh Summit for Peace would contribute to accelerating practical steps toward implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The Cabinet extended its congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Qatar's qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals.
The Cabinet also congratulated the Qatari people, the national team, and its technical and administrative staff on this historic sporting achievement, which is proudly added to the country's list of achievements in various fields. It wished the team success in the upcoming stages of the tournament.
On the other hand, the Cabinet voiced its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased Amiri Diwan employees who passed away while on duty in Sharm El Sheikh, praying for mercy for them, to inspire their families and loved ones with patience and solace, and a speedy recovery for the injured.
The Cabinet then considered the topics on its agenda, where it decided to approve a draft law on international treaties and agreements, and refer it to the Shura Council. The draft law, which was prepared by the Ministry of Justice in light of Article 68 of the Constitution, aims to establish the general framework for regulating the procedures for concluding and joining international agreements and treaties, activating the roles of the competent authorities and clarifying the competencies, enhancing transparency and legal oversight, harmonizing national legislation with international obligations, and strengthening the state's position in its international relations.
The Cabinet also approved a draft Amiri Decision on procedures for concluding international treaties and agreements and cooperation agreements in administrative and technical fields. The draft decision, prepared by the Ministry of Justice in coordination with the Council of Ministers Secretariat General, aims to establish executive procedures for the draft law on international treaties and agreements, define procedures for signing and joining, assign roles and responsibilities, strengthen mechanisms for monitoring the implementation of concluded agreements, and achieve maximum benefit from them in accordance with the purposes for which they were concluded.
The Cabinet decided to join the agreement concluded under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond the limits of national jurisdiction, a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of diplomatic training between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Diplomatic Institute) and the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania (Diplomatic Academy), a draft MoU for cooperation in the health field between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, a draft agreement between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan on the transfer of convicts, and a draft MoU in the field of academic cooperation between the University of Doha for Science and Technology in the State of Qatar and Ankara University in the Republic of Turkiye.
The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing four reports and taking appropriate decisions regarding them. These include: the two annual reports for the years (2023, 2024) of the Permanent Committee for Industrial Area Affairs, the first semi-annual report for 2025 of the Permanent Water Resources Committee (PWRC), the national periodic report of the Ministry of Culture on the Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions for the period (2020-2024), and a report on the results of the 11th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministers of Labour Committee (Kuwait - September 2025). Amiri Diwan Cabinet Sharm El Sheikh
