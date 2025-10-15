403
15-Year-Old Automotive Photographer Christian Palazzolo Gains Global Attention With International Photography Award Win
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- At just 15 years old, Christian Palazzolo is emerging as one of the most exciting young artists to watch in automotive photography.
Christian earned 2nd place in the International Photography Awards (IPA) in the Automotive (Non-Professional) category for his striking image“911 Sunset,” featuring a rare teal Porsche 911 GT3 Touring at dusk. The IPA competition, which drew more than 14,000 entries worldwide, is considered one of the most prestigious in photography-cementing Christian's place as one of the youngest rising talents in the Automotive photography field alongside some of the world's top photographers. The first place winner was from Egypt and the third place winner was from Japan.
Click to View the official winners
A self-taught photographer, Palazzolo launched his own creative brand, Cars to Camera , , @carsetocamera where he captures bespoke automotive portraits for private clients and collectors. His work reflects both technical mastery and a deep appreciation for design - qualities that have drawn attention from car enthusiasts, media outlets, and industry professionals worldwide.
This fall, Palazzolo will continue his upward trajectory as Artist-in-Residence at the Marriot's Art Ovation Hotel in Sarasota, Florida (November 11–17). A curated exhibition of his automotive photography, including the Porsche“911 Sunset,” will be on display for the public.
Despite his age, Christian has already developed a distinctive style-blending precision, atmosphere, and storytelling. His automotive photographs highlight not only the engineering beauty of cars but also the emotions and environments surrounding them. Born in the United States and raised in London, England, he draws inspiration from his transatlantic upbringing, merging European elegance with the bold energy of the American automotive scene.
Looking ahead, Christian hopes to collaborate with leading automotive brands, advertising agencies, luxury magazines, and collectors-bringing a new voice and perspective to the automotive industry.
For more information about his work, visit .
MEDIA CONTACT:
Name: Rachel Palazzolo
Email: ...
Phone: 917-657-7861
Website:
Instagram: @carstocamera
