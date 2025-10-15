Warp Launches Orbit AI To Automate Carrier And Customer Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The first logistics intelligence platform custom-built to automate carrier sales, bulk quoting, shipment updates, and tracking requests.

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warp , an innovative enterprise freight transportation service powered by advanced technology, today announced the launch of Orbit AI, a custom-built artificial intelligence platform that automates the most critical parts of freight operations. From carrier sales and bulk quoting to shipment updates and tracking requests, Orbit AI streamlines communication, improves accuracy, and speeds up the movement of freight across Warp's network.

Traditional freight operations rely on manual outreach, slow quoting, and delayed updates, creating inefficiencies for carriers, shippers, and operations teams. Orbit AI eliminates these bottlenecks by automating repetitive workflows and delivering real-time intelligence across every stage of the shipment lifecycle.

“Orbit AI is purpose-built for logistics,” said Daniel Sokolovsky , Co-Founder and CEO, Warp .“It automates the repetitive work so our teams and partners can focus on what matters most: building relationships, making decisions, and moving freight faster.”

Custom-Built AI for Modern Freight Operations

Orbit AI is designed to deliver smarter, faster, and more reliable freight experiences:



Automated Carrier Sales Calls: The platform automates outbound carrier communications, capturing bids and matching loads quickly, keeping freight moving efficiently.

Custom-Built Bulk Quoting: Warp's AI-powered quoting tools generate accurate quotes across multiple lanes instantly, replacing hours of manual work and ensuring consistent, scalable pricing.

Instant Shipment Updates: Customers and teams receive real-time tracking information and status updates through Orbit AI, reducing delays and improving visibility. Smart Tracking Requests: AI handles routine tracking inquiries promptly, providing carriers and shippers with timely answers without manual intervention.

“Orbit AI is a game-changer for logistics stakeholders,” said Troy Lester, Co-Founder and CRO, Warp.“By automating critical workflows, we're creating a faster, more efficient, and fully transparent freight experience for every partner in our network.”

About Warp

Warp is a tech-powered freight network focused on modernizing U.S. freight transportation. By connecting shippers, cross-docks, and carriers through a unified operating system, Warp enables flexible, efficient, and fully visible freight movement. Built by veteran logistics operators who have lived the breakdowns of legacy networks, Warp leverages always-on computer vision, AI-powered data security, intelligent cross-docking, network redundancy, and best-in-class carrier vetting to ensure fast, reliable, and protected freight solutions.

