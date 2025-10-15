Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Groundbreaking New Book Reveals Effigy Mounds As A Symbolic Communication System


2025-10-15 02:01:26
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In October, a pioneering new book will offer the first in-depth interpretation of effigy mounds as a sophisticated symbolic communication system.

For centuries, effigy mounds across the Midwest have been studied and admired for their form and mystery. This new book, however, explores them as human communication, standing alongside the earliest cave paintings, clay inscriptions, and written texts. The book presents compelling evidence that the creators of these mounds used the terrain as a way of communication, using the flow of rivers, the contours of landscapes, celestial movements, animal behavior, and the clan structures of Tribal Nations.

Drawing upon more than fourteen carefully studied sites, the authors have been able to“read” the symbolic messages rooted in the mound formations. While some interpretations await affirmation by the descendants of the mound builders, early discussions with leaders and Elders of the Ho-Chunk Nation have been encouraging. Leaders of the Great Lakes Tribal Council have urged the principal author to“keep talking,” acknowledging the cultural importance of continuing this dialogue.

The book integrates the latest scientific surveys with archaeological and anthropological insights, revealing that beginning around 750 AD, the addition of effigy mounds completed a culture-specific method of communication. This“earth writing” provided a profound way to express a worldview-especially surrounding themes of death and the afterlife-that could endure across generations.

The book will be available by October 2025 on Amazon and through the principal author's website sapiensarts

Search