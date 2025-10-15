New UN Global Compact Network UK Report Launch - Trailblazers & Transformers: UK Business Sectors Redefining Sustainability
To support businesses in strengthening competitiveness and resilience, the UN Global Compact Network UK, in collaboration with University College London, Newcastle University, and Euromonitor, has launched the report ' Trailblazers & Transformers: UK Business Sectors Redefining Sustainability ', examining how six high-impact sectors in the UK are performing against the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Drawing on rigorous data and market insights, the report identifies sector-specific challenges, benchmarks performance, and presents actionable recommendations to support effective sustainability strategies.
DOWNLOAD THE REPORT
You can now download the full report to:
-
Gain in-depth analysis of UK business progress on the SDGs;
Access sector-specific insights to strengthen ESG performance and support the integration of sustainability into strategy and operations;
Understand cross-sector trends highlighting shared barriers, leadership gaps, and opportunities for collaboration and innovation;
Inform your company's sustainability strategy with evidence-based findings and global benchmark comparisons;
Leverage data-driven insights from UN Global Compact Communication on Progress (CoP) data, World Benchmarking Alliance benchmarks, policy context, and market trends to guide decision-making; and
Explore policy priorities that can shape the enabling environment to help businesses operate responsibly, compete globally, and unlock sustainable investment at scale.
You can find more information about the report here , and please share it with your networks.
Media Contact:
Lily Venables
Senior Project Manager (Governance and SDGs)
...
Read More
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment