How Viatris Prevents And Manages Ncds

MENAFN - 3BL) NCDs are the leading cause of death globally, representing a significant burden to people and health care systems. As many as 18 million people die annually before the age of 70 from NCDs including cardiovascular disease, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes – with a great majority of those deaths happening in low- or lower-middle income countries.

Viatris' broad portfolio of both off-patent and new, innovative medicines address many NCDs such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, respiratory diseases, dermatology and ophthalmology. Some examples of our work to expand access across geographies in 2024 include the following:



Viatris entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals for sotagliflozin in all markets outside of the United States and Europe. Sotagliflozin was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, hospitalization for heart failure and urgent heart failure visit in adults with heart failure or type 2 diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease and other cardiovascular risk factors.

In the U.S., Viatris launched RYZUMVITM (phentolamine ophthalmic solution) for the treatment of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis produced by adrenergic agonists (e.g., phenylephrine) or parasympatholytic (e.g., tropicamide) agents. RYZUMVI is the only U.S. commercially available FDA-approved eye drop to reverse dilation.

Dymista was successfully launched in China to further improve treatment satisfaction for patients with moderate to severe allergic rhinitis.

In seven countries in Europe, Viatris launched Rizmoic (naldemedine tablet), an innovative therapy with a mode of action specifically targeting the underlying cause of opioid-induced constipation.

In Canada, Viatris launched PrGlatiramer Acetate Injection 20 mg/mL for once-daily injection, the first generic bioequivalent version of Teva's Copaxone® 20 mg/mL, indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RMMS), a chronic inflammatory disease of the central nervous system.

In Australia, Relpax Migraine, Dymista Allergy treatments and Celebrex Relief became available to patients without a prescription, offering Australians access to acute treatment options without the need to see an HCP.

In Japan, Viatris introduced Cystadrops Ophthalmic Solution 0.38% to dissolve cystine crystal deposits in the corneas of cystinosis patients. We also launched Sugammadex intravenous 200mg/500mg to help patients recover from muscle relaxation caused by rocuronium bromide or vecuronium bromide.

Elidel® was approved for use by infants aged three months and older across the EU, China and other Asian countries. This milestone expands access to safe and effective treatment options for patients with atopic dermatitis, contributing to improved quality of life for millions of patients and their families.

Neurontin NT and Neurontin M launched in India to provide additional treatments for pain.

Apixaban, a branded generic alternative for the treatment and prevention of blood clots and to prevent stroke in people with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation, launched in the Philippines. Launched Zeforus (Relpax), the first eletriptan hydrobromide available in Brazil, indicated for acute migraine with or without aura.

Cardiovascular Disease

Cardiovascular disease accounts for the largest number of NCD deaths globally.2 To fight this global public health threat, Viatris promotes prevention, diagnosis and treatment, leveraging the breadth of our diverse portfolio and partnerships around the world.

Examples of our work in 2024 included the following:



Supported the creation of four podcasts for HCP education in Europe on diagnosing thrombotic disorders in a variety of clinical conditions and treating them with best-in-class clinical management. The podcasts included discussions on anticoagulation monitoring, the treatment of thrombosis in cancer patients, the optimal duration of thrombosis treatment and how to minimize the risk of thrombosis in surgical patients.

Launched ViaHeart – or La Via del Cuore – in Italy, a cardiovascular disease awareness campaign, an omnichannel effort to help HCPs and pharmacists raise awareness on the importance of a healthy lifestyle, proper nutrition and reducing other risk factors and on the importance of medicine adherence.

Viatris in Egypt hosted the first Neuro Summit focused on stroke patient management and treatment guidelines. This summit addressed stroke as a complication of hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia, and its psychological impacts. Viatris Türkiye supported The World Heart Federation Cholesterol Roadmap project-Türkiye, which aims to increase awareness of dyslipidemia, promote treatment and identify the barriers to treatment.

The above noted exclusive licensing agreement with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals for sotagliflozin adds another asset to Viatris' expanding innovative portfolio in cardiovascular diseases. It further supports our joint ability to provide ready access in more markets and to patients worldwide through Viatris' unique global infrastructure and expertise.

Hypertension

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a significant condition within cardiovascular disease. It increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other complications. In 2024, Viatris worked to raise awareness and promote treatment of hypertension in many ways, including:



Partnered with the Saudi Hypertension Management Society (SHMS), the sole society in Saudi Arabia focused on hypertension management. The collaboration involved educational programs for HCPs covering cardiometabolic disease, diabetes and major depressive disorders, with more than 10,000 HCPs taking part. Additionally, Viatris sponsored the“Everyday Count” educational series, organized by SHMS, to boost awareness and screening of hypertension among hospitalized patients.

Collaborated with the Philippine Society of Hypertension and a local community, marking Viatris' first local government unit partnership to educate and screen approximately 300 patients.

Contributed to the concept of high-quality blood pressure management, which was a significant part of the Chinese Hypertension Guideline published in 2024. To benefit more patients, the China Hypertension League (CHL) and the HOPE Asia Network initiated a deeper discussion on quality blood pressure management, involving experts from neurology, nephrology and cardiology. The HOPE

Asia Multidisciplinary Consensus on High-Quality Hypertension Management is expected to be released at the 2025 China Hypertension Annual Congress and published in a journal by year-end.

Hosted meetings throughout Türkiye with more than 250 HCPs as part of the Global Hypercare Project, with a focus on the importance of controlling blood pressure variability, a critical factor in hypertension management.

Cooperated with the Bulgarian Patients Forum on a series of health podcasts, including on arterial hypertension.

Led“Project Challenge: Hypertension and Dyslipidemia – A Continuous Challenge for Young Doctors” in Naples, Italy, with HCPs. The event was a part of a global“train the trainer” project launched in Spain in 2023. Blood pressure variability (BPV) is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular–renal complications and cognitive decline. To help address gaps in clinical practice and awareness, Viatris developed a holistic BPV advocacy plan in Asia, the Middle East and Europe, with more than 10,000 HCPs reached.

Mental Health

About one in eight people in the world live with a mental health condition, the most common of which are anxiety and depressive disorders.3 While global attention on mental health has grown in recent years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, much work remains to build understanding, knowledge and capacity. Several factors prevent people from seeking and receiving help for mental health conditions, including poor quality of services, low levels of health literacy in mental health and stigma and discrimination. Viatris has worked with partners around the world to explore ways to improve access to mental health prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Our work in 2024 included initiatives collectively aimed at promoting awareness, educating and training healthcare providers, conducting research and developing treatments and partnering with governments and institutions.

Promoting Awareness



Supported“Tear Away the Silence” live podcasts by 'mentl,' a United Arab Emirates mental health advocacy platform. The campaign reached approximately 5.5 million people, contributing to reducing stigma and empowering people's mental health and wellbeing journeys.

Collaborated in Türkiye with the Association of Psychiatric Sciences and Research (PiBAD) on the“Hayata Varım” Mental Health Disease Awareness Campaign to break down barriers to mental health care access.

Continued to support the Yellow September Campaign,“Love Me, Love Myself,” in partnership with the Brazilian Association of Family, Friends and People with Affective Disorders (ABRATA). Supported the“Words Matter” project in Mexico to educate the media on how to speak and write about mental health conditions and treatments.

Education and Training

Supported the development of a line of care guidelines in Brazil to improve access to care, reduce stigma and optimize diagnosis and treatment in primary care. The guidelines include clinical flowcharts, evidence-based treatment protocols, training for primary care doctors, continuous patient follow-up and integration with specialized mental health networks.

Government and Institutional Partnerships

Signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian Ministry of Health to provide funding for the“Your Health is Happiness” program, part of the government's broader 100 Million Health program. The program aims to include mental health screening for 2 million people and addresses issues such as depression, anxiety, autism, and addictions to substances, gaming and the internet in addition to supporting public awareness campaigns and capacity.

Research and Treatment Development

Filed applications to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in Japan for approval of Effexor® to treat adults with generalized anxiety disorder, an indication for which no other treatment option is currently approved in Japan. Viatris in 2024 published Phase 3 study results into the treatment's efficacy and safety.

Exploring Art in Spain to Understand and Address Mental Health

The Viatris Foundation in Spain brought together psychiatrists and art experts for a unique event at the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía to explore new ways to understand and talk about mental health. Participants at the“La Mente sobre el Lienzo” – or“Mind on Canvas” - event included a guided tour of some of the museum's most iconic works and discussion about how art can offer comfort, support and provide an outlet for expression to people living with mental health conditions.

During the tour, various works were examined in depth, each linked to a psychiatric analysis. Each work served as a starting point for reflecting on how art can symbolize deep emotions, life experiences and internal struggles often faced by those living with mental health conditions.

Building Access Through Digital Health Solutions

We leverage evolving technology and innovative platforms for HCPs to better help patients. These web-based solutions, called digital therapeutics (DTx), are increasingly being used for a variety of medical conditions, including hypertension, cancer, substance use disorders and mental disorders. DTx are evidence-based interventions, with clinically evaluated software programs, often, but not necessarily, coupled with artificial intelligence techniques and machine learning systems to prevent, manage or treat medical conditions. Further, to reach remote areas and promote access to Viatris' portfolio, we utilize digital tools to help HCPs serve patients in underserved locations more effectively.

In addition to being more readily available to patients, DTx have the potential to reduce the overall burden on healthcare systems and offer potential economic benefits to the public health system. In Europe, Viatris worked with external experts to publish a paper examining the levels of adoption of DTx in Europe and to explore possible strategies to improve adoption. The publication, titled“Adoption of Digital Therapeutics in Europe,” discusses the regulatory and reimbursement landscape across Europe, validation requirements for DTx and the importance of co-design and an ecosystem-centric approach in the development of DTx.

Other ways Viatris is supporting digital solutions for healthcare include the following:



Launched WhatsApp Connect WACR, a program leveraging the popular messaging application to communicate medical information to nearly 2,000 HCPs in Malaysia.

Launched Bliss DTx, an immersive, virtual reality solution to manage patients' pain and anxiety and optimize the use of analgesics, anxiolytics and anesthetics in France.

Supported the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) DAWANA digital tool designed to ensure safe and controlled dispensing of essential medications through a three- year grant. The platform is expected to be launched across all 29 governorates with more than 4,000 registered pharmacies.

Established long-term collaborations in China with online health service platforms including Meituan Pharmacy and JD Health to improve the accessibility of out-of-hospital medical services and medications for patients. Viatris signed

a strategic cooperation agreement with Alibaba Health Pharmacy to fully launch digital health services in areas such as online retail and disease education and to maximize the accessibility of non-hospital medications in the cardiovascular field.

Supported Gravitate Health, a public-private partnership with 40 members from Europe and the U.S. that aims to empower people with digital information tools that make them confident, active and responsive in their patient journey, specifically encouraging safe use of medicines. Gravitate Health will also include an open-source digital platform supporting“G-Lens,” where users can have easy access to trusted health information.

Supported the launch of the Score Diabetes application in Vietnam to help doctors detect and prevent atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in diabetic patients more effectively. By providing clear visualizations of risk factors, the app facilitates improved patient communication and enhances clinical decision-making. Launched the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Application in Thailand to promote education, screening, diagnosis and early intervention for neuropathic pain. The app is undergoing a three-month pilot at five institutes to improve early management and patient outcomes while supporting healthcare providers with valuable insights and relevant information.

Supporting the Appropriate Use of Medicines

Helping patients use medicines appropriately and adhere to prescriptions are crucial factors to improving health and well-being around the world. We promote the appropriate use of medicines and have several initiatives aimed at educating patients on medical conditions and ways to better manage them. We provide online portals, websites and mobile applications that offer features ranging from tracking symptoms to reminding patients about refilling prescriptions.

In addition, some digital solutions provide real-time guidance for healthcare providers to help them understand a patient's overall status. We support individual dose dispensing across several European countries to increase therapeutic adherence and reduce medication errors, which is particularly important for elderly patients taking multiple medications.

View the full Viatris 2024 Sustainability Report.

