SLR Acquires Forte Dynamics And Forte Analytical
The combined capabilities strengthen SLR's position in the expanding critical minerals and battery metals sectors, enhancing our comprehensive service offering to mining clients globally.
Marco Maestri, Global Mining Sector Director, commented:“This strategic US acquisition strengthens SLR's mining capabilities in North America while reinforcing SLR's position as one of the few consultancies globally that can successfully deliver integrated technical, advisory, and sustainability services across the complete mining lifecycle.”
We look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring for our clients, our teams, and the communities we serve.
For more information on SLR, our mining capabilities and project case studies, please visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment