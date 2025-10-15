Doha Film Festival Showcases Powerful Arab Voices To Inspire Global Audiences

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Doha Film Institute (DFI) reaffirms its commitment to championing Arab talent with a powerful showcase of stories and bold new voices from the region at the upcoming Doha Film Festival (DFF).

The festival's International Feature Film Competition features the evocative The President's Cake and My Father and Qaddafi, reflecting the diversity and vitality of cinema from the Arab world and its growing global influence, and 'Sounds of Saudi', will take audiences on a musical journey with emerging regional talent, offering an authentic glimpse into their cultural richness, creativity and artistry.

For 15 years, DFI has played a transformative role in supporting filmmakers from the Arab world - funding, nurturing, and promoting their work on some of the world's most prestigious platforms. DFF continues this mission by offering a dynamic space where artists can share their perspectives, challenge narratives, and connect with the global community.

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Festival Director and CEO of DFI, said: "Storytelling has always been the heartbeat of Arab culture, a way of preserving memory, sharing wisdom, and building connection. The Institute is a driving force behind a golden age of Arab cinema, championing voices that are shaping the world's artistic future.

Our stories carry the weight of history and the promise of the future, and we are excited for audiences at Doha Film Festival to connect with the beauty, complexity and strength of our identity."

Arab stories showcased at DFF this year reflect the evolving identity of the region's cinema, from deeply personal reflections to bold artistic explorations. As a cultural catalyst for meaningful exchange through shared artistic experiences, DFF continues to shape a more inclusive global film landscape where Arab perspectives are seen, heard, and recognised.

Taking place from Nov. 20-28, 2025, DFF represents the bold next chapter in Doha Film Institute's mission to nurture regional talent and champion urgent and authentic stories in cinema.

The festival will transform iconic locations across Doha, including Katara Cultural Village, Msheireb Downtown Doha, and the Museum of Islamic Art, into vibrant hubs of cultural exchange, bringing together filmmakers, storytellers, and audiences from every corner of the globe, to reaffirm art's power to inspire, to unite, and to spotlight voices that deepen our shared understanding.