Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (October 1618, 2025)
Doha, Qatar: This weekend is one packed with auditory delights, with many musical performances to be experienced, and other assorted activities, for everyone.
In the realms of Mecca: A journey through the rituals of Hajj and Umrah
Until December, 30
Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Saturday: 9am–7pm; Thursday: 9am–9pm; Friday: 1:30pm–7pm
Museum of Islamic Art (MIA)
This exhibition highlights the Ka'ba and the rituals of Hajj and Umrah, which form a fundamental pillar of Islam for millions of Muslims around the world.
At the heart of the display is a model of the Ka'ba, which is the second Qibla after Al-Aqsa Mosque for Muslims.
SB19 Simula at Wakas World Tour Doha
October 17, 2025
8pm
QNCC
Filipino pop sensation, trailblazers in the P-pop genre, SB19, will bring their explosive energy and world-class performance to Doha for one night. Tickets here .
Russell Peters“Relax” World Tour Live in Qatar
October 16, 2025
8pm (doors open 6pm)
QNCC
Legendary Canadian comedian, actor and producer Russell Peters is bringing his brand-new stand-up comedy show“Relax” to Qatar, sharing hilarious personal stories about marriage and parenthood. Tickets here .
Glow in Light – A Magical World of Lights and Fun
Until October 24
Every Thursday & Friday, 6pm to 9pm
Gate 1 – Ezdan Mall Al Wakra
Ezdan Mall Al Wakra is bringing you Glow in Light.
Young visitors can dive into a plethora of fun activities with neon painting, glow slime making, glow sand play, decorating with LED bracelets, and dancing in the glow. Free entry.
Cartoon Orchestra
October 17, 2025
8pm (doors open 7pm)
QNCC
Following great success in Kuwait, Cartoon Orchestra will take the stage at Al Mayassa Theater in Qatar, marking its very first performance outside Kuwait.
The concert features iconic theme songs from much cherished Arabic and international animated works spanning over 5 decades. Tickets here .
Wael Kfoury live in Doha
October 16, 2025
9pm (doors open 8pm)
QNCC
Prepare for an unforgettable evening with Lebanese pop legend Wael Kfoury as he takes the stage at the prestigious Qatar National Convention Centre. Tickets here .
Katara Book Fair
Until October 19, 2025
10am – 10pm
Katara Cultural Village
The Cultural Village Foundation - Katara launched the third edition of the Katara Book Fair on October 13, as part of the 11th Katara Festival for Arabic Novel.
This year's edition will feature 90 publishing houses from Qatar and across the Arab world, representing eight countries: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Tunisia, and Syria.
Angham Live in Doha
October 17, 2025
9pm (doors open 8pm)
QNCC
Legendary Egyptian pop-star Angham, who is regarded as one of Egypt's best-selling living female artists, will light up the stage in Qatar. Tickets here .
Threads of Memory Exhibition
Until October 25, 2025
7pm
Gallery 4, Fire Station
In“Threads of Memory” exhibition, Haifa Al-Khuzaie's reinterprets Qatari heritage through contemporary forms, with“a particular interest in how traditional motifs carry memory and identity.”
Fun-tastic Friday
October 16, 2025
6:30pm
Tawar Mall
Bring your little ones to meet & greet their favorite characters, enjoy magic clown shows.
