Hamad Port Breaks Guinness World Records For World's Largest Mangrove Relocation Project

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: In a new achievement added to its record of global accomplishments, Hamad Port - Qatar's main gateway to world trade - has broken the Guinness World Records title for the world's largest mangrove relocation project.

This marks the port's second entry into the Guinness World Records, highlighting its unwavering commitment to sustainable environmental practices. It crowns years of exceptional environmental efforts that began during the port's construction phase and continued over the years, aimed at preserving marine biodiversity and protecting coastal ecosystems.

The project involved the relocation and replanting of over 36,000 mangrove trees from development areas to carefully selected coastal sites. It also included the transfer of thousands of coral reefs and seagrass beds, employing advanced technologies, stringent environmental standards, and continuous scientific supervision to ensure the protection of the marine ecosystem from any negative impact.

Mangrove trees play a vital role in protecting coastlines, providing natural habitats for marine species, and absorbing carbon emissions, making this initiative a strategic step toward enhancing biodiversity and advancing Qatar's green economy.

The project was officially documented according to the highest global standards recognized by Guinness World Records, earning its distinction as the largest initiative of its kind worldwide.

On this occasion, Mwani Qatar affirmed that this global environmental achievement underscores Hamad Port's continuous commitment to sustainability and reflects the State of Qatar's vision to integrate environmental considerations into major development and infrastructure projects. The company noted that this success serves as a national model for marine environmental protection, demonstrating the ability of national institutions to achieve harmony between economic growth and environmental preservation.

This accomplishment aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which places environmental sustainability at the core of comprehensive development strategies and emphasizes the importance of conserving natural resources for future generations. It also reinforces Hamad Port's standing as a smart and sustainable port that adheres to the highest international environmental standards.

This new record adds to Hamad Port's distinguished track record, which already includes a Guinness World Record for constructing the deepest artificial basin on Earth, reaffirming its position among the world's most innovative and sustainable ports.