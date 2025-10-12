Cabinet Approves Expansion Of Rural Development Project, Key International Agreements

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 12 (Petra) – The Council of Ministers approved initiatives during its Sunday session, including the expansion of the Rural Economic Development and Employment Project (Phase III) and international cooperation agreements.The expanded rural development project, implemented by the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) with $15 million in funding from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), will run for six years.It aims to boost job opportunities for Jordanian youth by enhancing the technical and competitive capacities of small farmers and agricultural SMEs across the Kingdom.Thirty percent of the project's activities will be dedicated to initiatives that address climate change adaptation and mitigation. Target beneficiaries include rural families, youth, women and small-scale fruit and vegetable producers with limited income sources.Since its inception, the project has created over 7,000 direct job opportunities, awarded more than 2,000 grants for agricultural entrepreneurship, water harvesting, hydroponics and irrigation improvements.The project has financed 2,300+ small agricultural projects. It has helped farmers and exporters meet quality standards and obtain certifications.Measures to Ease Debt Collection BurdenTo ease the financial burden on Jordanians, the Cabinet amended a previous decision regarding the seizure of debtors' assets by the Public Funds Directorate. The updated regulation limits real estate seizures to the exact debt amount or its equivalent value, instead of exceeding the debt. Seizure of movable assets remains proportional to the debt.The amendment stipulates that debt settlements must include guarantees to safeguard the Treasury's rights, along with a certified valuation of the seized property.€30 Million Agreement for Water and Disability ProjectsThe Cabinet approved a €30 million financing agreement with the German Development Bank to support:The National Water Carrier Project (Aqaba-Amman desalination and transmission): €25 millionInclusion of persons with disabilities into the education sector: €5 millionThe water project, one of Jordan's most vital strategic initiatives, aims to provide 300 million cubic meters of desalinated water annually, helping alleviate water shortages across governorates.$11 Million Korean Grant for Engineering InstituteA $11 million grant from the Republic of Korea was approved to establish the Korean-Jordanian Institute for Engineering and Technology Training at the University of Jordan.The institute will enhance the quality of engineering education and align training programmes with labour market needs, supporting youth employability.UNICEF Regional Offices in AmmanIn a move to bolster international cooperation, the Cabinet approved the establishment of a UNICEF Global Office and a new Regional Office for the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and Central Asia in Amman.The decision reinforces Jordan's role as a hub for international humanitarian and development organisations.International AgreementsJordan-Uzbekistan Extradition Treaty (2025): The Cabinet approved a draft law ratifying the agreement to enhance legal cooperation and combat crime.Jordan-Rwanda Environmental MoU: A memorandum of understanding was approved to deepen cooperation in environmental protection and climate change.Key areas include clean energy, air quality, natural resource management and sustainable development.