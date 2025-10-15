Spurned JD-U MLA Announces Independent Run, Slams Nitish Kumar
The party, meanwhile, has pinned its hopes on newcomer Bullu Mandal to hold the Bhagalpur district stronghold, intensifying rifts in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's camp as the NDA finalises its seat-sharing pact.
Gopal Mandal, a four-term legislator known for his unfiltered rhetoric and past controversies-from parading in his undergarments on a train to accusing allies of extortion-staged a high-profile sit-in outside Kumar's residence on Tuesday.
Refusing to budge for hours, he was eventually escorted away by police amid tightened security. Speaking exclusively to IANS post-protest, Mandal unleashed a barrage of criticism, claiming the ticket was "in my pocket" until senior JD(U) leaders "hijacked" Kumar and misled him into favouring upper-caste loyalists.
"I will contest the election as an independent. I will seek the nomination after consulting a pundit," Mandal declared, dismissing party overtures.
"I'm a bit of a boaster; I say whatever I want directly. Now, only upper-caste people sit with Nitish Kumar; no backward-caste people sit with him." In a startling revelation, the fiery MLA admitted to carrying "pistols and rifles" for self-protection, underscoring the volatile undercurrents in Bihar's political landscape.
"If Nitish Kumar were around, he would have explained how it was denied. I'm not competing with anyone; I'm confident I'll win."
The outburst comes hot on the heels of the NDA's announcement on Sunday, allotting 101 seats each to JD(U) and BJP, with LJP(RV) securing 29. Gopalpur, a key backward-caste bastion, falls under this high-stakes bargain, where Mandal's ouster signals a strategic pivot towards fresh faces like Bullu Mandal, whom the party views as a safer bet against anti-incumbency.
Mandal's announcement echoes broader unrest; JD(U) MP Ajay Kumar Mandal penned a resignation letter to Kumar, lamenting his exclusion from ticket deliberations in Bhagalpur Lok Sabha segments.
"Sadly, I wasn't consulted," he wrote, highlighting perceived slights against long-serving backward-caste leaders. Despite the furore, JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha dismissed the episode as opposition-fomented "rumours," insisting Kumar was "absolutely happy" and the NDA united.
An RJD offer tempted Mandal, but he rebuffed it: "I still have faith in Nitish Kumar." Yet his words betray lingering loyalty laced with betrayal, as he eyes a lone-wolf campaign that could splinter votes and embarrass the NDA in the November 6-11 polls.
Experts warn this could expose fault lines in Kumar's backward-caste consolidation, especially after his third alliance switch in a decade. With Mandal's arsenal of bravado and local clout, Gopalpur looms as a flashpoint in Bihar's bitterly contested electoral turf, where personal vendettas threaten to upend grand strategies.
