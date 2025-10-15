Afghan, Iranian Officials Talk Anti-Narcotics Cooperation
HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): The governor of western Herat province has met with the head of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police, with both sides discussing and exchanging views on strengthening joint cooperation in the fight against drugs.
Mufti Mohammad Yusuf Saeedi, spokesman for the Herat governor's office, said Sheikh Maulvi Islam Jar, the provincial governor, emphasized during the meeting that, in line with the decree of the Islamic Emirate's leadership, decisive measures have been taken to eradicate and ban the cultivation of narcotics, prevent their transit, and collect and treat drug addicts.
According to him, Iraj Kakavand, head of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Agency, praised the Islamic Emirate's efforts in combating drugs and noted that, unlike in previous years when drug addicts were visible on Afghanistan's streets, none are now seen in Herat city.
Kakavand also underlined the importance of continued joint cooperation between the two countries in counter-narcotics efforts and expressed hope that such collaboration would lead to the complete elimination of this problem across the region.
sa/ma
