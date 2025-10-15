Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Constellation Software's Harris Operating Group Enters Into Agreement To Acquire TECVIA Holding Gmbh


2025-10-15 01:46:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX: CSU) today announced that its Harris operating group has entered into an agreement to acquire TECVIA Holding GmbH. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to closing conditions.

About Constellation:

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission critical software solutions.

For more information, contact:

Constellation Software Inc.
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 861-9677
...


