403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Constellation Software's Harris Operating Group Enters Into Agreement To Acquire TECVIA Holding Gmbh
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX: CSU) today announced that its Harris operating group has entered into an agreement to acquire TECVIA Holding GmbH. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to closing conditions.
Constellation Software Inc.
About Constellation:
Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission critical software solutions.
For more information, contact:
Constellation Software Inc.
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 861-9677
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment