28 Again: How Jo Collection Skincare Is Teaching Skin To Renew Like It Did At Its Peak

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Jo Collection , a division of Profounda Health & Beauty Inc., officially announces the launch of its Essentials Nighttime Kit, a three-step skincare routine designed to help skin return to its natural 28-day renewal rhythm. Centered around the brand's hero product, the Pineapple Peel , the system blends science, simplicity, and family legacy to deliver visible results without irritation or complexity.

Founded by Leah Ward- who draws inspiration from her late mother, Joanne who was a cosmetologist, and the expertise of her father, a pharmaceutical executive - Jo Collection was created for a simple routine and visible overnight results.“Jo Collection is proof that science and sentiment can coexist,” says Leah Ward.“It honors my mom's belief in everyday care and my dad's precision in formulation. I wanted to create skincare that remembers where it came from- and helps your skin remember what it's capable of”.

Healthy skin naturally renews itself every 28 days, producing new cells that rise to the surface and shed to reveal smooth, even texture. Around age 28, that rhythm is at its peak: collagen is strong, hydration steady, and cell turnover perfectly timed. Over time, that cycle slows, leaving behind buildup, dryness, and dullness.

Jo Collection's three-step routine is designed to bring that balance back and retrain skin to behave like it did at its healthiest.

The Jo Collection Nighttime Essentials Kit features:

Green Queen Hydrating Cleanser: Removes impurities and supports skin's natural barrier without striping the barrier, setting the foundation for renewal.

Pineapple Peel: A gentle, self-neutralizing exfoliant powered by clinically studied AHA and BHA acids that safely can be used everyday to help maintain the skin's natural 28 day exfoliation rhythm vs. harsh one time treatments.

Night Cream: Deeply hydrates, soothes, and strengthens skin while you sleep to help repair the skin and reset.

Each product retails between $18 and $28 (full line: $12.50-$28), making effective, science-forward skincare truly accessible. All formulas feature clean, clinically studied ingredients, and are produced in an FDA-compliant facility.

Jo Collection meets the need for trusted, time-saving beauty innovation at a moment when consumers crave simplicity without sacrificing results.

About Jo Collection Cosmetics:

Jo Collection is a family-owned brand founded by Leah Ward, a lawyer turned cosmetic chemist – who draws inspiration from her late mother, Joanne who was a cosmetologist, and the expertise of her father, a pharmaceutical executive – Jo Collection was created for a simple routine and visible overnight results. The three-step nighttime routine – Cleanse, Treat, Protect – delivers gentle yet powerful results that support natural nightly renewal. Clean science-backed formulations, transparent pricing, and family-driven values are at the heart of the brand. Products are manufactured in an FDA-compliant facility. Jo Collection is made for those who want healthier skin, minus the complexity. Jo Collection is Profounda's first dedicated skincare line, bringing pharmaceutical-grade expertise to the beauty industry.

About Profounda Health and Beauty

Established in 2019, Profounda Health & Beauty Inc. is a U.S. based pharmaceutical and wellness manufacturer and marketer of the brands: Rhinase X , Xynase, NaturePro, Jo Collection, Beeoppolis and others. It's products are currently sold on-line at Walmart, Amazon, Rhinase, Naturepro and Jocollectionusa as well as in over 1000 retail locations including Whole Foods.

Leah Ward, Founder

