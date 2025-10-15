Morris County Chamber To Host Annual Business Outlook Breakfast Oct. 23 In Florham Park

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Morris County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business Outlook Breakfast Thursday, Oct. 23, at the Park Avenue Club in Florham Park. The keynote speaker will be Dave Hanson, CEO of Fulton Financial Advisors and Fulton Private Bank. The breakfast also will feature a panel discussion with local business leaders.

Hanson will provide valuable insight into both local and national economic trends. With Fulton since 2007, Hanson has more than 35 years of experience in investments and trust banking. He is a charter member of the CEB Wealth Executive Roundtable and is a member and past chairman of the Trust and Wealth Executive Association.

The panel discussion will feature: Becky Button, principal and managing director, Gensler; Anika Joseph, general manager, Hyatt Regency Morristown; Jeffrey Knight, office managing partner and audit partner, KPMG US; and Stanley Puszcz, president and CEO, CP Engineers, Architecture & Environmental Services. Megan O'Brien, commercial banking executive, Fulton Bank, will serve as moderator. The panelists will discuss their outlook on the evolving economic landscape and how these shifts are impacting their organizations in both the short and long term.

“No small talk. No fluff,” O'Brien said.“Just bold ideas, real insight and hard-hitting conversations that move businesses – and our communities – forward. I am fired up to moderate this year's Business Outlook with an extraordinary lineup of panelists. Get ready for sharp minds, fearless questions and a conversation everyone will be talking about – be there or miss out!”

Added Meghan Hunscher, chamber president, "Our Annual Business Outlook event is one of the most important conversations of the year for our business community. In a time of rapid change and uncertainty, understanding the economic landscape isn't just valuable – it's essential for strategic decision-making.

“This event brings together a keynote Dave Hanson who advises clients on a daily basis and a panel of business leaders who are navigating these challenges firsthand. Their insights will help local businesses anticipate trends, identify opportunities and position themselves for success in the year ahead. Every business executive should be in the room for this discussion."

About the Morris County Chamber of Commerce

The Morris County Chamber of Commerce has more than 675 member organizations that range from entrepreneurs and small businesses to large corporations and Fortune 500 companies. The chamber's mission is to collaboratively advance the interests of its members to champion a thriving business and community environment. The chamber's many events, meetings and seminars provide a platform for its members to connect, collaborate, learn and succeed. The chamber is dedicated to the advancement of Morris County's businesses and community by providing services, information and advocacy to support the success of its member organizations. They are headquartered in Florham Park.