Dr. Lee Weisbard Chosen As Guest Speaker At Lakewood Colorado's 11Th Annual Extraordinary Women IGNITE Conference

Dr. Lee Weisbard , owner of Weisbard Dental in Greenwood Village, is honored to announce she will be a guest speaker at the 11th Annual Extraordinary Women IGNITE Conference, Nov. 6- 8 in Lakewood, Co. The three-day conference, #RaiseUP Your Voice, Visibility & Business For More Time Prosperity & Wealth Prosperity, takes place at Sheraton Denver West Hotel, 360 Union Boulevard Lakewood, CO., 80228.

“I'm honored to be a speaker at the upcoming Extraordinary Women IGNITE Conference,” says Dr. Weisbard .“I have built my business by creating an exceptional experience that makes my clients feel seen, valued and cared for. I'm excited to teach other women how intentional service builds visibility, trust, and long-term loyalty.”

Over three days, attendees will learn new world business strategies to ignite success in their business. During her talk, Exceptional Experiences: Creating Memorable Moments of Service, Dr. Weisbard will speak about the client experience as a brand and the most overlooked growth strategies for business owners. She will show attendees how to grow a business that stands out, not because it's louder, but because it's unforgettable.

“No more playing small,” says the event host, Kami Guildner, bestselling author of Firedancer: Your Spiral Journey to a Life of Passion and Purpose and host of Extraordinary Women Radio.“Spark connections and fire up inspiration, as we dance through the portal into a brand new world-raising up our voices, vision, and visibility as women building more time prosperity and wealth prosperity into our business and life.”

Dr. Weisbard's practice specializes in restorative, cosmetic and implant dentistry, and has been serving clients in the Denver Tech Center for more than 40 years. Her primary goal is to ensure that every patient has a positive experience. She makes customer service and quality care a top priority, and is devoted to restoring and maintaining clients dental health and smiles for a lifetime using state of the art procedures and materials.

Although a New York native, Dr. Weisbard has called Colorado her home for over 45 years. After graduating from The University of Colorado, School of Dental Medicine, she started her career in the public health sector with Denver Health & Hospitals. She served individuals in a low-income area with exemplary dentistry. She was particularly drawn toward her younger patients, getting to know them while building their confidence with a new smile. She became more than a dentist to many, often mentoring women and the homeless to break the cycles that stripped away their confidence. Dr. Weisbard and Weisbard Dental have received numerous awards and honors and are an integral part of the community.

About Dr. Weisbard/Weisbard Dental

Dr. Lee Weisbard, owner of Weisbard Dental, specializes in general, restorative, cosmetic and implant dentistry, and has practiced in the DTC for over 30 years. Dr. Weisbard believes that the best way to make informed decisions together regarding dental care is to first take the time to listen to a patient's needs. That's why, prior to sitting in a dental chair, Dr. Weisbard meets with patients in a consultation room to get to know what their goals are for the visit.

Dr. Weisbard is an involved member of the community. For many years, she was a member of the Greenwood Village Chamber and the South Metro Denver Chamber, and is a member of The Alliance of Professional Women organizations. Dr. Weisbard has also served on the Alpha Omega International Board of Directors and for many years as a Regent, in addition to serving on other local and national chambers and various boards. She has received numerous awards and honors, including the prestigious 2018 Colorado Businesswoman of the Year award, and the Dress for Success Impact Award in 2019 and was a 2025 finalist in the Healthcare Category for ColoradoBiz Top Company Awards. She is the current President of the Denver Jewish Chamber of Commerce.