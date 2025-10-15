Petition Calls For Action To Offset The High Cost Of Living With Celiac Disease

Celiac Canada is the only national charitable organization dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians living with celiac disease and gluten-related disorders. Through advocacy, research, education, and support, Celiac Canada works to ensure a better future for those impacted by celiac disease.

