JOSTENS ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH HARVARD UNIVERSITY

Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the leading provider of graduation and recognition products, is proud to formally announce its new partnership with Harvard University. As a trusted, prestigious partner in academic tradition and excellence, the company is honored to collaborate with Harvard to build upon the University's historic ring tradition.

“It is with great honor that we announce this partnership between Jostens and Harvard Student Agencies. Jostens is humbled to be part of the Harvard journey in celebrating their students, their tradition and this most prestigious ring program,” said Chris Poitras, Jostens GM/SVP College and Pro-Sports.

As the oldest university in the country, Harvard is rich with tradition. The newly designed Official Harvard University Ring includes key elements that pay homage to some of the University's legendary symbols. Proudly engraved on the front of the Official Ring is the Harvard University Crest - the oldest symbol of the school - displaying the word“veritas,” the Latin word for“truth” and the University's motto. The custom ring also features Johnston Gate, an iconic landmark on campus where students wait to walk through until commencement, a tradition that has lasted for generations. In addition, each student's house crest, graduation year and degree can be displayed on every Official Ring.

Furthermore, Harvard University notably designs unique panels for every house, sport, club and organization on campus. A collaboration between the Harvard Undergrad Association and the Harvard Student Agencies, every Official Ring can proudly showcase one of the many ways that students immerse themselves in the vibrant residential and academic life of the University.

Frankie Freeman, President of Harvard Student Agencies FY26, stated,“We are excited about the newly formed partnership between The Harvard Shop and Jostens that will revive our ring program and continue to build upon the University's historic tradition. The Official Harvard University ring is stamped with iconic landmarks of the oldest University in the country, reminding students of the history that drives their journey.”

The Official Harvard University Ring collection launched on September 12. With three unique styles available, each ring can be customized with custom text as well as various ring top, metal and finish options. The full collection can be viewed and purchased at jostens/harvard.

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens, a trusted partner within the academic and achievement space, provides products and services that help its customers celebrate meaningful milestones. The company's product assortment includes yearbooks, publications, custom-crafted jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12, collegiate and professional sports markets. Jostens was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. Visit for more information.

