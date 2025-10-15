Agentic AI For Engineering Managers Course Launch - Interview Kickstart's New Program Supports Software Development Managers Applying For AI Roles At Top Tech Firms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, CA, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Interview Kickstart, a U.S.-based technical upskilling platform for software and AI professionals, today announced the launch of its Agentic AI for Engineering Managers course . The 14-week program is designed to help engineering leaders understand, implement, and oversee agentic artificial intelligence systems across software development, operations, and enterprise workflows.

The launch comes as Agentic AI-comprising autonomous agents and multi-agent frameworks-continues to move from research environments into real-world business operations. Engineering managers are increasingly expected to coordinate hybrid teams where AI systems act as active collaborators in code generation, testing, optimization, and decision-making. According to a 2024 Gartner forecast, by 2026 over 40% of enterprise software projects will incorporate agentic or autonomous AI components, creating demand for leadership that can manage both human and machine contributors.

"Agentic AI is reshaping how engineering teams plan, execute, and measure outcomes," said a spokesperson for Interview Kickstart. "This course provides engineering managers with a foundational understanding of agent-based systems, along with the frameworks required to integrate them effectively into team workflows and development pipelines."

The Agentic AI for Engineering Managers program features more than 30 hours of live interaction with instructors who are senior engineering managers, AI leads, and software architects from FAANG and other global Tier-1 technology companies. Live sessions emphasize the practical implementation of agentic AI strategies-covering orchestration, workflow optimization, and cross-functional collaboration between human engineers and AI systems.

The curriculum includes modules on the Foundations of Agentic AI, Multi-Agent Financial Systems, Optimization Strategies for AI Agents, and Applied Leadership for AI-Integrated Teams . Each module combines conceptual understanding with real-world implementation through guided projects and an end-to-end capstone project. Participants plan, execute, and evaluate AI-driven initiatives, gaining experience in how agentic systems can enhance productivity, reduce manual overhead, and streamline software delivery.

To support experiential learning, the program pairs every participant with mentors who provide structured feedback throughout the projects. This mentorship-driven approach helps managers develop frameworks for evaluating agentic system performance, mitigating integration risks, and aligning AI deployments with organizational objectives. The capstone project simulates a full-cycle implementation of agentic AI within an enterprise setting-enabling learners to manage resource allocation, team communication, and agent behavior in dynamic scenarios.

The course's flexible structure accommodates working professionals through a mix of live sessions, recorded lectures, and self-paced study materials. Participants gain an applied understanding of both the technical architecture and the managerial implications of adopting agentic systems-skills that are rapidly becoming essential for leaders in technology-driven organizations.

The program also complements Interview Kickstart's broader Applied Agentic AI track, which includes specialized pathways for software engineers, product managers, and senior technical leaders. Together, these programs reflect the company's mission to deliver role-specific AI education that prepares professionals for the evolving intersection of engineering, automation, and leadership.

Industry observers note that the emergence of Agentic AI parallels earlier shifts driven by DevOps and cloud automation-technologies that redefined operational models across software engineering within a decade. As companies move toward autonomous systems capable of independent execution, leaders who can integrate and govern these tools will play a critical role in shaping how teams collaborate and innovate. To learn more visit:

"Agentic AI is not about replacing managers-it's about expanding their capability to lead in a new era of intelligent systems," the spokesperson added. "Our program equips leaders with the skills and mindset required to drive AI-enabled transformation responsibly and effectively."

About Interview Kickstart

Founded in 2014, Interview Kickstart is a trusted upskilling platform designed to help technology professionals secure roles at FAANG and other leading tech companies. With over 20,000 success stories, it has become a go-to resource for technical career advancement.

The company's team of more than 700 instructors-comprising hiring managers and senior tech leads from major global firms-develops and teaches a rigorous curriculum that combines advanced strategies, hands-on projects, and structured mentorship. This blend of practical training and expert guidance prepares learners for both interview success and long-term excellence in the workplace.

