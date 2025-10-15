403
Recruiting For Good Launches The Sweetest Seafood Restaurant Dining Reward In LA
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design TomorrowTM (Gigs for Girls), three-year-dining treats, and the sweetest parties.
Recruiting for Good launches fine dining reward; "Only The Great Catch (rewarding gift cards for the sweetest seafood restaurants)" to inspire participation in referral program that helps fund cost-free mentoring programs for adults and kids.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman;" We're rewarding the sweetest 3-year dining treat to enjoy, LA's top 3 seafood restaurants; Providence, The Lobster, and Water Grill."
Recruiting for Good is rewarding three $1,000 gift cards toward favorite seafood restaurant.
Carlos Cymerman adds; "Love to dine for good ? First, RSVP and attend a sponsored Brunch in Brentwood; where you will learn how recruiting for good works to fund and reward dining."
About
Since 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design TomorrowTM! To learn more visit: Good for You and Community Too!
Love to Dine for Good is a sweet dining reward funded by Recruiting for Good to serve both men and women who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program.
To participate and earn a three- year-dining treat, first need to attend a sponsored brunch in Brentwood. to learn more visit Made Just for You!
