LANGSTON UNIVERSITY DEAN CALLS FOR NEW MINDSET IN EDUCATION AMID GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN TURMOIL
Dr. Daryl D. Green, Dean of Langston University's School of Business, joined Dr. Jerry Goodwin (Tulsa Community College) and Dr. Ramona Curtis (TCC) at the Oklahoma Speech Theatre and Communication Association Conference to highlight the historic TCC–Langston Second Chance Program. This partnership creates a seamless pathway from an associate degree at TCC to a bachelor's degree at Langston, positioning Oklahoma as a national leader in correctional education. With the first business graduate from the Department of Corrections College Consortium (DCCC) expected in May 2026, the initiative demonstrates how strategic alliances-not competition-can transform higher education, reduce recidivism, and strengthen communities.
As the federal government shutdown stretches into uncertainty, headlines across the country ask pressing questions: Will the U.S. Department of Education be dismantled by layoffs? Will federal aid and university grants dry up? Are underserved students and HBCUs on the brink of crisis?
Dr. Daryl D. Green, Dean of the School of Business at Langston University, believes the conversation should go deeper. Dr. Green is not just talking about change; his research,“Mapping Disruption in Higher Education: The New Faculty Model” (Green & McCann, 2020, American Research Journal of Business and Management), has become a blueprint for solving today's problems.“We're focused on whether funding will collapse-but the real collapse is intellectual,” says Dr. Green.“If our faculty, our institutions, and our leaders don't start rethinking how we educate and why-we'll be left behind. Transformational change doesn't always require more money. It requires better thinking.”
Dr. Green is more than a typical academic with no practical experience. He brings a rare blend of academic leadership and real-world innovation. During his 27-year career with the U.S. Department of Energy, he managed over 400 high-stakes projects and earned distinction as an innovative problem-solver. One of his most notable experiences involved the K-25 Plant, a classified Cold War-era uranium enrichment facility, where Dr. Green challenged outdated assumptions and led a team that uncovered more accurate, cost-effective methods, saving millions in taxpayer dollars. His ability to question the status quo, embrace systems thinking, and lead with purpose now shapes his approach to higher education, particularly in underserved communities where the future of work demands creative, mission-driven leadership.
A Call for Faculty Innovation, Now
In his leadership role at Oklahoma's only HBCU, Dr. Green is spearheading an aggressive push to shift faculty culture and curriculum innovation. He is calling on colleges nationwide to:
.Recruit and train faculty as change agents, not just content experts.
.Integrate future-of-work essentials like AI, data analytics, and cultural intelligence into every business course.
.Leverage diverse voices and local communities to co-create the future of education.
His message: If education leaders don't pivot now, they will be irrelevant tomorrow.
Recent High-Level Conversations: Leading the National Dialogue
Dr. Green recently engaged in deep conversations with national and regional leaders about the future of education and community transformation:
.Dr. Morakinyo A.O. Kuti, 10th President of Central State University, and Dean Frederick Aikens, discussed strategic shifts needed to ensure HBCUs remain competitive in a tech-forward economy.
.Dr. Major Jemison, Pastor of St. John Missionary Baptist Church and President of the Baptist Ministers Association of Oklahoma, joined Dr. Green in exploring how faith-based institutions can prepare their congregations for the future of work and financial resilience.
These conversations amplify Green's broader message: the most transformative institutions are those that adapt and lead in uncertainty-not just survive it.
Green Is Available for Interviews on the Following Topics:
.How colleges can lead in the wake of a government shutdown
.What happens if the Department of Education shrinks or disappears
.Why HBCUs are uniquely positioned to lead innovation in tough times
.The“New Faculty Model” for the future of work
.Partnering with churches and underserved communities to build workforce pipelines
.How media, business, and education can unite to reinvent access and equity
For Media Inquiries about this story or to reach Dr. Green, please get in touch with the
Langston University Public Relations Office
Phone: (405) 466-6049
Email: ...
ABOUT LANGSTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF BUSINESS:
Langston University, located in Langston, Oklahoma, is the state's only historically Black college and home to a nationally accredited School of Business. LUSB has earned national recognition:
.2023: Ranked among the Best HBCU Programs in Entrepreneurship by BestColleges.
.2024: Named one of the Top 40 HBCU Business Schools in the nation (39 out of 89).
.2025: Celebrated as a Top 1% performer nationally on the Peregrine business exam, with graduating seniors surpassing both PWIs and HBCUs in 13 core business areas.
The School of Business is committed to building future leaders through innovative programs, community partnerships, and student-centered learning that drives economic development
