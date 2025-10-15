Art Palm Beach 2026 Ignites The Season With Global Galleries And Bold New Voices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The world-class art experience returns to South Florida January 28–February 1

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Florida's most anticipated art event, Art Palm Beach , returns for its fourth annual edition, running January 28 – February 1, 2026 , at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Tickets are now live at ArtPalmBeach and .

Presented during Palm Beach's peak winter season, Art Palm Beach 2026 brings together a curated mix of leading international galleries, emerging voices, and collectors, reaffirming the region's growing status as one of the world's premier art destinations.

This year's edition expands its reach with brand new exhibitors from London, Basel, San Francisco, Dublin, and Palm Beach, many appearing for the first time



Blond Contemporary (London) – Known for its sleek curatorial eye and focus on photography and contemporary painting, Blond presents striking new works that explore modern identity and form through expressive use of color and light.

Gefen Gallery (San Francisco) – A vibrant space championing emerging mid-career artists, Gefen brings a curated selection of abstract and sculptural pieces exploring nature, balance, & geometry.

John Martin Gallery (London) – Representing established European painters and sculptors since 1992, John Martin presents new figurative works by Anne Magill, Mario Lobedan, & Olivia Musgrave, blending contemporary realism with poetic narrative.

LICHT FELD Gallery (Basel) – One of Switzerland's most forward-thinking art spaces, LICHT FELD introduces contemporary works by Karl A. Meyer, including his monumental Koyanisquatsi woodcut on canvas, alongside a series of experimental installations bridging printmaking & performance.

Oliver Sears Gallery (Dublin) – Celebrated for combining fine art with applied art, the Dublin gallery showcases oil & wax paintings by Michael Canning & ceramic-based conceptual works exploring nature, memory, & time. Onessimo Fine Art (Palm Beach) – A local favorite known for museum-quality mix of glass, metal, & contemporary sculpture, featuring works by David Drebin & other international names.



They join returning favorites from past fairs, continuing Art Palm Beach's role as a bridge between local collectors and international voices.“Art Palm Beach has become a place where anyone, from first-time visitors to seasoned collectors can connect with art in a fresh, inspiring way,” said Art Palm Beach Director/Producer Kassandra Voyagis.

For the first time ever, Art Palm Beach will feature a large-scale, biennial-style installation inside the fair, part of its signature DIVERSEartPB program curated by Marisa Caichiolo. Titled“The Biennials, Art Institutions and Museums in the Contemporary Art Ecosystem,” this museum-scale experience examines how major exhibitions and institutions shape what artists create and how audiences connect with art.

At the center of the installation is“AGUAS” by Chilean artist Eugenia Vargas-Pereira, a powerful, immersive environment of water, photography, and light that invites community participation and reflection on climate and care. This marks a groundbreaking moment for Palm Beach, introducing an international-scale art experience to South Florida for the first time. More details about additional artists, installations, and ways to participate in DIVERSEartPB will be shared in the weeks leading up to the show.

Produced by Fine Art Shows, the team behind the LA Art Show, Art Palm Beach opens just weeks after Los Angeles' major art fair (January 7–11, 2026), positioning Art Palm Beach as the East Coast kickoff to the international art calendar.

About Art Palm Beach:

Art Palm Beach is South Florida's premier fair for modern and contemporary art, showcasing leading galleries, visionary artists, and groundbreaking installations from around the world. Produced by Fine Art Shows, creators of the acclaimed LA Art Show, the fair transforms Palm Beach into a global stage for creativity, connection, and discovery each January. Visit for more information.

