840 Projects Worth Rs 5.8 Lakh Crore To Boost India's Maritime Sector: Sonowal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday that 840 projects with planned investments to the tune of Rs 5.8 lakh crore will be implemented under the Sagarmala programme till 2035 to boost growth in India's maritime sector.

Of these 272 projects worth Rs 1.41 lakh crore have been completed, while 217 projects worth Rs 1.65 lakh crore are currently underway.

Inaugurating the curtain raiser ceremony of the golden jubilee celebrations of New Mangalore Port (NMPA) at Bharat Mandapam here, the minister launched eight major maritime development projects aimed at boosting India's port infrastructure, logistics efficiency, and sustainability. The projects include a state-of-the-art cruise terminal, modern covered storage facilities, a 150-bed multi-speciality hospital, expanded truck terminals, and upgraded port access infrastructure designed to improve user experience and operational capacity.

Sonowal also launched a commemorative postal stamp, a commemorative coin, and the official Golden Jubilee Anthem of the NMPA to celebrate the port's five decades of contribution to India's maritime trade and regional growth.

"Today marks a momentous milestone for all of us. The New Mangalore Port, our ninth major port established in 1975, has evolved into a key hub for importers and exporters in the region. From handling just a few thousand tonnes of cargo in its early years, it has grown to handle 46.01 million tonnes in the last financial year, with a total capacity of 104 million tonnes per annum. A new deep-draft general cargo berth is also under construction and will commence operations soon," he added.

Reflecting on India's long-term goals, Sonowal said: "As we move towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047' under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our ports will play a crucial role in achieving the target of making India a $30 trillion economy. To become a 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', we must also become a Viksit Atmanirbhar Maritime Nation by 2047."

The minister underscored the need for sustainable and environmentally responsible growth, commending the NMPA's efforts toward green operations.

“The economy should not grow at the cost of ecology and environment. The green initiatives undertaken by the NMPA are commendable. The port has embraced sustainability as a guiding principle and continues to integrate environmentally conscious practices in its operations," he said.

The minister said India's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, aligned with the principles of the Blue Economy, charts a long-term roadmap to strengthen India's maritime capabilities, with planned investments of Rs 80 lakh crore projected to generate millions of jobs through the Sagarmala Programme.

The Golden Jubilee of NMPA will be celebrated later this year, marking 50 years of the port's role in advancing India's maritime trade and regional development.