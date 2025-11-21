Von Der Leyen Reports On Further Steps Regarding Trump's Peace Plan After Speaking With Zelensky
She emphasized that from day one, Europe has stood with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.
"We have been working for a just and sustainable peace with Ukraine and for Ukraine together with our friends and partners," von der Leyen noted.
She added that "today we have discussed the current situation and we are clear that there should be nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."Read also: France: G7 must help guarantee Ukraine's reparations loan, not just Europe
"As next steps, European leaders will meet tomorrow in the margins of G20 and then in Angola at the EU-AU meeting," von der Leyen stressed.
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a conversation with President of the European Council Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during which he outlined the American side's proposals for ending the war and contacts with partners in Europe and the United States.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment