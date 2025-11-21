Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Von Der Leyen Reports On Further Steps Regarding Trump's Peace Plan After Speaking With Zelensky

2025-11-21 07:05:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The president of the European Commission reported this on the social network X, according to Ukrinform.

She emphasized that from day one, Europe has stood with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

"We have been working for a just and sustainable peace with Ukraine and for Ukraine together with our friends and partners," von der Leyen noted.

She added that "today we have discussed the current situation and we are clear that there should be nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."

Read also: France: G7 must help guarantee Ukraine's reparations loan, not just Europe

"As next steps, European leaders will meet tomorrow in the margins of G20 and then in Angola at the EU-AU meeting," von der Leyen stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a conversation with President of the European Council Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during which he outlined the American side's proposals for ending the war and contacts with partners in Europe and the United States.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

UkrinForm

