Relaxo Expands Retail Footprint With New Exclusive Brand Outlet In Malviya Nagar, Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 26th, 2025: Relaxo Footwears Ltd., India's largest footwear manufacturer today announced the grand opening of its newest Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. This significant addition strengthens Relaxo's commitment to offering stylish, durable, and affordable footwear closer to its customers in one of the capital's most vibrant parts.
The launch of this outlet is a key milestone in Relaxo's retail journey in Delhi NCR, where the brand now operates across 74 stores in the region, solidifying its position as a household name for quality footwear in the region. The Malviya Nagar outlet is designed with a modern, inviting ambiance, ensuring customers enjoy a hassle-free and enjoyable shopping experience. By prioritizing innovation, affordability, and quality, Relaxo continues to redefine footwear shopping in India, aligning with evolving consumer preferences.
The new store in Malviya Nagar showcases Relaxo's flagship brands, including Flite, Sparx, and Bahamas, offering a diverse range of footwear that blends style, comfort, and functionality. From everyday essentials to trendsetting designs, the store caters to a wide array of customer preferences, ensuring a seamless and satisfying shopping experience.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Nitin Dua- Executive Vice President Retail, Relaxo Footwears Limited said, "Delhi has always been one of our most important markets, and we are thrilled to strengthen our presence here with the launch of our 60th outlet in the state. Malviya Nagar, being a bustling hub, presents a great opportunity to connect with our customers more closely and provide them with an enhanced shopping experience. We are excited to bring our wide range of footwear to this vibrant neighbourhood and look forward to serving the community."
With this opening, Relaxo's retail presence has now expanded to 413 Exclusive Brand Outlets nationwide, a testament to the company's unwavering focus on making premium footwear accessible to both urban and semi-urban markets.
About Relaxo:
Incorporated in 1984, Relaxo is the largest footwear manufacturer in India, serving the nation since four decades, and is ranked among the top 500 Most Valuable Companies. A Fortune 500 (India) company, synonymous with quality products & affordable prices, it manufactures slippers, sandals and sports & casual shoes.
Its most popular brands - Relaxo, Sparx, Flite & Bahamas are each a leader in their space. Relaxo, an iconic brand synonymous with rubber slippers, is the most versatile footwear for all segments of society while Flite is a popular range of fashionable and semi- formal slippers. Sparx reflects the attitude, style, dynamism and spirit of young India and offers sports shoes, sandals & slippers and the colourful range of Bahamas casual flip-flops exude the spirit of freedom, fun and modernity of youth. Having a pan India distribution footprint, Relaxo also operates a 400+ strong network of own retail outlets, with availability across major e commerce portals, large format stores and global markets.
