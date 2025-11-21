On Margin Of Amir's Visit To DRC: QIA, Ivanhoe Mines Sign Mou

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kinshasa: Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ivanhoe Mines, a Canadian mining, development, and exploration company operating in South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a statement, QIA explained that this strategic partnership coincides with the visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the DRC. The MoU was signed in Kinshasa, by CEO of Qatar Investment Authority, Mohammed bin Saif Al Suwaidi and CEO of the Canadian company, Robert Freedland.

The statement noted that the MoU establishes a framework for cooperation to support the company's efforts in exploring for essential minerals necessary for the global energy transition, developing advanced technologies, and ensuring their sustainable supply. Approximately USD 500 million has already been invested in the Canadian company.

Regarding this partnership, ohammed bin Saif Al Suwaidi emphasized that the MoU demonstrates QIA's commitment to building strategic partnerships with leading suppliers of base metals and supporting global efforts to develop new energy infrastructure and advanced technologies. He expressed his aspiration to strengthen the bilateral partnership to achieve sustainable and long-term prosperity.

For his part, Robert Freedland affirmed that signing the MoU reflects confidence in the Canadian company. He explained that the two parties aim to provide strategic minerals that fuel global electricity generation and support the rise of artificial intelligence and big data centers.

He also expressed his anticipation of building this long-term alliance for potential cumulative and transformative acquisitions that QIA and Ivanhoe Mines are pursuing, as well as for the exploration of vital minerals.